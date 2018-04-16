Bigg Boss 12 will have couples, Salman Khan to host show

A day after the show’s Marathi version was launched, makers of hit show Bigg Boss announced details on the twelfth season of the Hindi version that has been anchored by Salman Khan for a long time now.

Announcing auditions for the upcoming season of the reality show that is based on Big Brother, the official handle of Colors channel tweeted, “#BiggBoss12 is coming soon and this time we’re looking for jodis! So bring a partner along with you to the @BiggBoss house for twice the dhamaal! Auditions now open! #RisingStar2GrandFinale.”

While the tweet did not specify the nature of the couple, reports claim it is romantic couples that makers are looking for.

An Indian Express report quoted a source as saying, “Bigg Boss is one of the most watched shows across the world and the showrunners make an effort to bring something new for its viewers every year. While the partner angle was played during the ninth season themed- Double Trouble, this would be special, as for the first time, contestants will get to participate with their loved ones.”

