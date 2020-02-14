Bigg Boss 13: After sharing Asim Riaz’s pics, John Cena now follows him and Himanshi Khurana on Twitter

tv

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 11:48 IST

Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana has shared that WWE star John Cena had begun following her as well as Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz on Twitter. Cena had earlier shared Asim’s photo on Instagram, sending his fanbase into frenzy.

Himanshi posted with a screenshot and wrote, “This is second time, pehle Paris Hilton or ye mujhe ab pata laga. My favourite WWE star following me on Twitter and Asim (Riaz) ko bhi.” Himanshi was recently seen on Bigg Boss 13 where she entered as a wild card contestant . She was supposed to change the equation for Shehnaaz Gill but instead her relationship with Asim Riaz came into spotlight. After he confessed his feelings, she said she was engaged at that time and could not commit to him.

Also read: Batman first look: Robert Pattinson steps into iconic Batsuit, internet can’t get over his Batjaw

However, once evicted from the show, Himanshi broke up with her fiancee and came back into the house to tell Asim that she loves him and also supports him.

Earlier this month, John Cena had shared a picture of Asim Riaz. Many could not believe that he knew about the show and expressed their surprise in the comments section.

John also shared his favourite pick for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy – Asim. John took to his Instagram account to post a picture of Asim with the hashtag #AsimRiazForTheWin.

Himanshi had recently said, “I remember few housemates used to mock Asim and tease him of trying to be John Cena. Now, when they come out and will get to know that John Cena has himself posted pictures of Asim on his account, it will be a tight slap on their faces. Asim has always been mocked and insulted for trying to stay fit or exercise in the house. But see now how fitness and his journey in the house are taking him places. I am very happy for him and super proud. When I got evicted from the show, they started teasing Asim and taunting him that he was behind me and I left him. But destiny had something else planned and I went inside for him. When I went inside, I said it loudly I have come inside for Asim.”

Asim, a model and actor hailing from Kashmir, is one among the top six finalists of Bigg Boss 13 along with Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra.

Follow @htshowbiz for more