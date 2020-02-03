Bigg Boss 13: Is Shehnaaz Gill evicted? Watch her tearfully hug Rashami Desai as Sidharth Shukla looks on grimly

tv

A new promo of Bigg Boss 13 seems to suggest that Shehnaaz Gill is the next one to get evicted from the show. In the video, Salman Khan is seen telling someone that their journey on the show has come to an end. The camera pans to Shehnaaz as she breaks down and tearfully hugs Rashami Desai. Arti Singh also consoles her. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla looks on grimly as she walks towards the exit door.

Fans believe that Shehnaaz’s eviction from Bigg Boss 13 is “fake”, and that the promo was just a gimmick to grab TRPs. One Twitter user shared the video and wrote, “I know its Fake eviction..... but Why i still cried while watching promo........ I seriously can’t see Her crying... please @ColorsTV Stop using her for your TRP #TrophyForShehnaaz.”

I know its Fake eviction..... but Why i still cried while watching promo........ I seriously can't see Her crying... please @ColorsTV Stop using her for your TRP #TrophyForShehnaaz pic.twitter.com/4KgQ7JgJxj — (Ree Jass) SHERNI SHEHNAAZ GILL Fan♥️🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@Ree96058902) February 2, 2020

It is not yet known whether Shehnaaz has actually been eliminated from Bigg Boss 13 or whether Salman was pranking the housemates. The finale is around the corner, with just eight contestants remaining in the Bigg Boss 13 house – Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh. One person will be evicted in Monday night’s episode.

Shehnaaz has been in the news for her closeness with Sidharth on the show. Their cute displays of affection have won the hearts of fans, who have been rooting for #SidNaaz on Twitter.

However, recently, there was trouble in paradise when Sidharth snapped at Shehnaaz and said that she could not even be loyal to her parents. “I wasn’t talking to you as a timepass. But I have noticed and learnt after meeting many people. If you can’t be loyal to your parents, you can’t be loyal to anybody else. I don’t like to associate with such people,” he told her.

