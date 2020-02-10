e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: John Cena roots for Asim Riaz in finale, Himanshi Khurana loves it

Bigg Boss 13: John Cena roots for Asim Riaz in finale, Himanshi Khurana loves it

John Cena shared yet another picture of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz, and Himanshi Khurana reacted with fire emojis.

tv Updated: Feb 10, 2020 21:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WWE wrestler John Cena has extended his support to Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz.
WWE wrestler John Cena has extended his support to Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz.
         

With just five days to go for the Bigg Boss 13 finale, legendary WWE wrestler John Cena seems to have picked his favourite to win the trophy – Asim Riaz. John took to his Instagram account to a picture of Asim with the hashtag #AsimRiazForTheWin.

Himanshi Khurana, who was Asim’s closest confidante in Bigg Boss 13, commented on the post with a number of fire emojis. Fans also thanked John for extending his support to Asim. “Thank u legend once again fr supporting our champ #asimforthewin,” one wrote. “Nobody can change ur mind John..... Bcoz he’s gonna won tha show.... @asimriaz77.official,” another wrote.

The official Instagram handle of Asim, which is being handled by his team while he is inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, thanked John for the shout-out and wrote, “Thankyou @johncena for rooting for Asim for bigboss winner. This is a dream come true. The @wwe superstar himself supporting our starboy. Its madness!”

 

This is not the first time John has shown his support for Asim. Last week, too, he shared a picture of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant, sending fans into a tizzy. Many could not believe that he follows the show and expressed their surprise in the comments section.

Asim, a model and actor hailing from Kashmir, is already a finalist of Bigg Boss 13 along with Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra. The fifth finalist is yet to be announced.

Asim was recently in the news for his personal life. While he has declared his love for Himanshi and even proposed marriage to her, there was speculation that he was already dating model Shruti Tuli. However, while Shruti has denied ever being in a relationship with him, Asim and Himanshi have claimed that he broke up before coming on Bigg Boss 13.

