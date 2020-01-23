Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh’s cheating costs him dearly, Sidharth Shukla has the last laugh. Watch

tv

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 17:06 IST

The viewers of Bigg Boss 13 will get to witness a lot of rough action in the upcoming episode as the contestants take part in a task to win immunity from the nominations. The makers have shared a glimpse of a task in progress which had Vishal Aditya Singh as the moderator. But he was slammed by Bigg Boss for cheating and misusing his rights to benefit his friends.

The promo video shows Vishal and Shehnaaz Gill plotting their game plan. He is partial to Shehnaaz during the game and awards her two extra points. When Sidharth Shukla confronts him, he refuses to acknowledge it.

Later, Bigg Boss declares that Vishal was indeed cheating during the game and announces no immunity task will be held in the future. This leaves all the contestants fuming with Sidharth having the last laugh.

Vishal’s actions did not go down well with the viewers of the show. A viewer mocked Shehnaaz and Vishal’s group of friends and wrote, “HAhahaah Looser Cheater. Charo Ka muh Utar gya. Unfair kya Hota h @BiggBoss Ghatiya Sanchalan Tha wo Apne Ap ko Biggboss Smjhne chle The So Called game changer hahahah. Lol. Tonight it’s Too Much Fun.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah thanks Sidharth Shukla for supporting her ‘Tigress’ Arti, asks if ‘Sidarti’ is possible

Another viewer slammed Bigg Boss who declared Vishal as the most confused moderator ever and wrote, “Biggboss used to be very professional in talk. Calling him confused? And the way bb treated Asim in confession room is seriously ridiculous. We see someone is spamming in your format for favouring Shukla. Is saal Biggboss khud confused lgra h.”

When you know you're on the right track, you sit back and let Karma do its job!! #SidharthShukla keep smiling baby it suits you!! Those who cause you pain will never get peace nor inside never outside BiggBoss house!#BiggBoss13 #bb13 #NoMoreSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/2PWP2MgLKg — 💞💞ROSHNI💞💞 #TeamSidharthShukla #SidHeart (@BeingR0shni) January 23, 2020

Several fans of Sidharth shared his meme and wrote, “When you know you’re on the right track, you sit back and let Karma do its job!! #SidharthShukla keep smiling baby it suits you!! Those who cause you pain will never get peace nor inside never outside BiggBoss house!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more