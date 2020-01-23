e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah thanks Sidharth Shukla for supporting her ‘Tigress’ Arti, asks if ‘Sidarti’ is possible

Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah thanks Sidharth Shukla for supporting her ‘Tigress’ Arti, asks if ‘Sidarti’ is possible

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh often support each other in the game and Kashmera Shah appreciates their bond.

tv Updated: Jan 23, 2020 16:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh share a friendly bond and often support each other in the game.
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh share a friendly bond and often support each other in the game.
         

Actor Kashmera Shah has extended support for sister-in-law Arti Singh and called the contestant on Bigg Boss 13 her “tigress”. Interestingly, Kashmera also thanked Sidharth Shukla, whom she had earlier criticised for being impolite to women.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: It is Mahira Sharma vs Rashami Desai in the house, Gauahar Khan takes sides

“I just saw last night’s episode and I must say I loved the way Arti cut her hair and ate the green chillies. Super proud of My Tigress. And I also must say I loved the way @realsidharthshukla spoke to @shehnaazgill about what he did not like. Amazing. And I have to thank him for supporting Arti all the time. Have started believing in #sidarti myself now. Is this possible?Love you both @artisingh5 @realsidharthshukla @colorstv @biggboss.13official,” she wrote on Instagram and posted her own picture.

 

In an earlier post, Kashmera had told a news channel, “If I was inside, jo jawab main usko deti, I would probably have been removed from the show. He can’t talk to anyone like that, definitely not to a member of my family.”

During his visit to the house Arti’s brother Krushna Abhishek had also appreciated her strategy in the game. Arti was also eager to know Kashmera’s reaction to her performance. She had asked him if she approved of Arti’s acts in the house and whether she was liking it.

Even Krushna did not approve of Sidharth’s behavior earlier. “He (Sidharth) doesn’t speak to women in a decent manner. He should be careful about that. He is very harsh, not just with Arti but with all women on the show. She should stop talking to him, woh zyada kuch usko bolti nahi hai. He’s been fighting both verbally and physically, which is not good for an actor. He also has an image and a fan following,” he had said.

 

Sharing pictures from his visit, Kashmera had earlier written, “Oh my god oh my god this is such an iconic moment for me. To think fourteen years ago I had whispered Krushna s name on this show and today my kids are in the Bigg Boss house with their Bua. Oh my god this is unbelievable. Thank you.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘World understands Pak’s double standards’, says India in latest attack on Imran Khan
‘World understands Pak’s double standards’, says India in latest attack on Imran Khan
‘Not only rights of accused’: Supreme Court on delay in hanging death row convicts
‘Not only rights of accused’: Supreme Court on delay in hanging death row convicts
‘Delhi polls a match between India and Pak’: Kapil Mishra on Twitter
‘Delhi polls a match between India and Pak’: Kapil Mishra on Twitter
‘A gentleman’: Ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal wades into Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher
‘A gentleman’: Ex-Guv Swaraj Kaushal wades into Naseeruddin Shah vs Anupam Kher
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
SRK, Anand Mahindra laud Bihar teacher’s innovative maths teaching style
SRK, Anand Mahindra laud Bihar teacher’s innovative maths teaching style
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News