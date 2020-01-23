Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah thanks Sidharth Shukla for supporting her ‘Tigress’ Arti, asks if ‘Sidarti’ is possible

tv

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 16:21 IST

Actor Kashmera Shah has extended support for sister-in-law Arti Singh and called the contestant on Bigg Boss 13 her “tigress”. Interestingly, Kashmera also thanked Sidharth Shukla, whom she had earlier criticised for being impolite to women.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: It is Mahira Sharma vs Rashami Desai in the house, Gauahar Khan takes sides

“I just saw last night’s episode and I must say I loved the way Arti cut her hair and ate the green chillies. Super proud of My Tigress. And I also must say I loved the way @realsidharthshukla spoke to @shehnaazgill about what he did not like. Amazing. And I have to thank him for supporting Arti all the time. Have started believing in #sidarti myself now. Is this possible?Love you both @artisingh5 @realsidharthshukla @colorstv @biggboss.13official,” she wrote on Instagram and posted her own picture.

In an earlier post, Kashmera had told a news channel, “If I was inside, jo jawab main usko deti, I would probably have been removed from the show. He can’t talk to anyone like that, definitely not to a member of my family.”

During his visit to the house Arti’s brother Krushna Abhishek had also appreciated her strategy in the game. Arti was also eager to know Kashmera’s reaction to her performance. She had asked him if she approved of Arti’s acts in the house and whether she was liking it.

Even Krushna did not approve of Sidharth’s behavior earlier. “He (Sidharth) doesn’t speak to women in a decent manner. He should be careful about that. He is very harsh, not just with Arti but with all women on the show. She should stop talking to him, woh zyada kuch usko bolti nahi hai. He’s been fighting both verbally and physically, which is not good for an actor. He also has an image and a fan following,” he had said.

Sharing pictures from his visit, Kashmera had earlier written, “Oh my god oh my god this is such an iconic moment for me. To think fourteen years ago I had whispered Krushna s name on this show and today my kids are in the Bigg Boss house with their Bua. Oh my god this is unbelievable. Thank you.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more