Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek wants sister Arti Singh to stop talking to Sidharth Shukla

tv

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:05 IST

Comedian Krushna Abhishek has talked about Sidharth Shukla in detail and also said that his sister Arti Singh, who is inside the Bigg Boss 13 house with Shukla, should stop talking to the TV actor. Arti and Sidharth were known to be friends even before they entered the show and Arti has often been criticised for blindly supporting him.

However, equations seem to have changed off late and Arti is seen voicing her opposition to Sidharth. Just a day after the audience saw Sidharth asking Arti to stay away, Krushna told News18, “He (Sidharth) doesn’t speak to women in a decent manner. He should be careful about that. He is very harsh, not just with Arti but with all women on the show. She should stop talking to him, woh zyada kuch usko bolti nahi hai. He’s been fighting both verbally and physically, which is not good for an actor. He also has an image and a fan following.”

Also read: Anil Kapoor says make-up man wanted to create a wi-fi logo on his head for Pagalpanti: ‘We named character Wi-Fi instead’

Krushna added that Shukla may be a nice guy: “I don’t know him very well, but I think he is a nice guy. Situations become such in the Bigg Boss house that you react in such a manner. I also have a temper, but I control myself. He should also learn to control, that’s my suggestion for him.”

Krushna’s wife and actor Kashmera Shah, who also accompanied him, added, “If I was inside, jo jawab main usko deti, I would probably have been removed from the show. He can’t talk to anyone like that, definitely not to a member of my family.”

On Thursday’s episode, Arti sat with Paras Chhabra and Tehseen Ponawala. Sidharth was later seen telling Shefali, Himanshi and Asim that Arti had switched sides. Arti also told Shefali separately that she was not talking to Sidharth as he said she shadows him and she was hurt.

Follow @htshowbiz for more