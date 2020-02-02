e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar written update day 126 February 2: Salman Khan tells Asim Himanshi Khurrana's is a rebound, not real love

Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar written update day 126 February 2: Salman Khan tells Asim Himanshi Khurrana’s is a rebound, not real love

Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar written update day 126 February 2: Salman Khan scolds Asim, says Himanshi Khurrana is a bound, not real love.

tv Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times. New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar written update day 126 February 2: Salman Khan is the show host.
Bigg Boss 13 weekend ka vaar written update day 126 February 2: Salman Khan is the show host.
         

Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hina Khan entered the house to promote her film, Hacked and she also gave a task. She asked the connections to decide three contestants who could be tagged as badshah, begum, ikka and ghulam. They Sidharth is badshah. while Shehnaaz was judged as the ghulam. Shefali said Asim was Ikka but Vikas said Paras was a better candidate for the tage. Kashmera said Asim and Paras were same for her but Paras seems to have lost focus of the game and they finally decided on Paras’s name. While deciding the name for ghulam, Paras and Asim began fighting and eventually Mahira got the tag. Vishal was judged as the joker.

Salman asked Asim whether the proposal he made to Himanshi was real or fake. Salman told him that when Himanshi was not clear whether she wanted to marry him, why was he pursuing her relentlessly? He also blamed Asim for making Himanshi’s life public. Salman also questions Asim if there is someone waiting outside for him. When Asim confirmed that there was no one, Salman warned him against lying to him and that the consequences would be severe.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut reveals new pics from Thalaivi sets as she meets Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, see them here

Asim and Himanshi claimed they were clear about his previous relationship. Salman then said it was stupid of Asim to be constantly after Himanshi. Salman added Himanshi should not have had any problem with confessing her love for Asim if she had broken up because of him. “Ye total rebound ka chakkar hai, tumhein attraction hua but inhe shayad rebound case hai. Agar aapke liye hai ghar me, kis baat ka waqt chahiye inko ab? (This is a complete case of rebound, and yours is attraction. If she came inside the house for you why can’t she confess her feelings?)?”

Himanshi told Salman that the were clear about each other’s feelings. “Yes, I love him” Himanshi told Asim who replied saying bahut acchi baat hai and then turned to Asim saying, “Aise nikalwate hain. (This is how you get a confession).”

“Inse aapne puri zindagi ugalwai hai. Was it 4 or 7 years that you were with this girl in your life? Aap itna batane me Sharma rahe the? (You got her entire life on national television. How long were you in a relationship? Was it 4 or 7 years? You were shy of talking about one relationship that you claim you broke up!).”

After Shehnaaz, Arti was called for questioning. Salman and Kashmera asked her why she had to keep herself at last and make it all about Asim Vs Sidharth. Rashami was then asked if she knew where her house keys were. Shahbaaz blamed her for being fake.

