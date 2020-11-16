Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni’s sister defends him after backlash for nominating Rubina Dilaik, says ‘only one person is going to win’

tv

Aly Goni has been receiving a lot of backlash from Rubina Dilaik’s fans after he nominated her for eviction this week. In a promo for the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina can be seen expressing shock that she was nominated by Aly.

Ilham Goni, Aly’s sister, has come to his defence, saying that Bigg Boss 14 is a game and only one person is going to win. “Everyone should understand that it’s a game and only one person is going to win it. If everyone is going to be friends with everyone, then no one would be in a position to nominate anyone. abusing,calling a person not loyal is very childish.#AlyGoni #JasminBhasin @AlyGoni #JasLy,” she tweeted.

Everyone should understand that it’s a game and only one person is going to win it. If everyone is going to be friends with everyone, then no one would be in a position to nominate anyone. abusing,calling a person not loyal is very childish.#AlyGoni #JasminBhasin @AlyGoni #JasLy — ilhamgoni (@IlhamGoni) November 16, 2020

The promo video showed Aly, who is currently the captain of the Bigg Boss house, being given the power to nominate six contestants for eviction this week. He names Kavita Kaushik, Nikki Tamboli and Rubina. Rubina is shocked at being nominated, as Pavitra Punia laughs gleefully.

Rubina was nominated the previous week as well, along with Shardul Pandit, who was evicted due to fewer audience votes. Host Salman Khan revealed during Sunday’s episode that it was neck and neck, and the difference in votes was ‘negligible’.

Aly, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant earlier this month, said that he came on the show because he could not bear to see his best friend Jasmin Bhasin in tears. “Of course, I was in talks with Colors and the production house from before, and then this happened. But somewhere, this is the main reason as she is crying a lot and I am not liking it,” he had told Hindustan Times before entering the show. He was in quarantine for a week before he was allowed to enter the main house.

