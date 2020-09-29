e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 contestants’ list: Seven TV actors likely to join Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 14 contestants’ list: Seven TV actors likely to join Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 14 contestants’ list is likely to include a large selection of TV actors. The names include Rubina Dilaik, actor husband Abhinav Shukla, Nishant Singh Malkani, Jasmin Bhasin, Gia Manek, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia.

Sep 29, 2020
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Bigg Boss 14: Seven TV actors who are expected to join Salman Khan’s show.
Bigg Boss 14 is days away from occupying a slot on national TV and in the hearts of itas followers. Salman Khan recently hosted a press conference where he announced the name of the first confirmed contestant on the show, singer Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan.

As speculations run riot, names of a few more contestants are already out. We may get to know who finally enters the Bigg Boss house on October 3 but before that, here is a prospective list of candidates from the TV industry.

Rubina Dilaik

The Choti Bahu actor is a familiar face on Salman Khan’s show, where she also appeared with Salman on Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Now, it seems she will make her presence felt as a contestant.

Abhinav Shukla

Husband of Rubina, the TV actor was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. “Rubina and Abhinav are one of the most popular television couples. However, fans have only seen their chemistry on their social media profiles. This was the chance for them to showcase their personalities together on national TV. Also, it has been a while since a real-life married couple has been on the show. Their presence will definitely add more spark in the game,” Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

Nishant Singh Malkani

The TV actor, who played Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega’s lead, has allegedly left the show to enter the Bigg Boss house. In the last season, Dalljiet Kaur also left the same show to enter the house.

Jasmin Bhasin

The Naagin 4 actor also appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India.

Giaa Manek

The original Gopi Bahu of Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Giaa Manek is expected to enter the Bigg Boss house. The actor, who has appeared in couple of other shows as well, has said she will not be returning to the second season of Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

Pavitra Punia

Pavitra made her debut with Splitsvilla and has appeared in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein and Kavach.

Eijaz Khan

A TV and film actor, Eijaz Khan has worked in many TV shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kesar and Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka.

Bigg Boss 14 will begin airing from October 3.

