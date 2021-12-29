Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena supports Vikas Gupta after he talked about his ex, schools VJ Andy

tv

Actor and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has extended her support to friend and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta, hours after he talked about his own sexuality and revealed he was being tortured by his ex, on Monday’s episode.

Devoleena wrote, “It is good that #vikas is opening up.he is not questioning anyones sexuality but now he accepts and ready to face the challenges he has been harrassed for.He should have done this before.Accepting own’s sexuality is no shame and also to warn them who tries to exploit it.”

No Andy it is good that #vikas is opening up.he is not questioning anyones sexuality but now he accepts and ready to face the challenges he has been harrassed for.He should have done this before.Accepting own's sexuality is no shame and also to warn them who tries to exploit it https://t.co/D5s6hd9jY5 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 28, 2020

Devoleena was responding to VJ Andy’s tweet in which he wrote, “#VikasGupta Apna neeji mamla national tv pe uchalana galat hai! Kaas karke jab voh kisi doosre ki sexuality pe ungli karna ho (It is wrong to talk about your personal issues on national TV, especially when you are talking about someone’s sexuality). I understand you’ve been thru a lot but; ‘Coming out’ is up2 the individual and shouldn’t be forced on any1.”

A fan wrote, “Maam apne sexuality pe baat karna bilkul sahi hai but kisi aur ka name le ke uske sexuality pe bhi baat karna vo galat hai (Maam, it is fine to talk about one’s sexuality but to use someone else’s name and to talk about someone else’s sexuality is wrong). Coming out as LGBTQ+ in India is not easy job everyone has right ki vo kab batana chahate hai kisi aur ko right nahi hai unke bare me NTV pe baat karne ka (whether they want to talk about it. Noone else has the right to talk about them).” Devoleena responded with, “He is bound to...he has been tortured for this..his closed ones definitely know about all these.So i know what he is going through and whats making him to open up like this..”

He is bound to...he has been tortured for this..his closed ones definitely know about all https://t.co/cUYtaLu4f4 i know what he is going through and whats making him to open up like this.. https://t.co/0B905PORBw — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 28, 2020

Vikas had an emotional breakdown while he shared his personal secret with Rubina, Nikki and others. Without naming the person, he talked about how he has been “fighting that for four-and-a-half years”. Rubina seemed to be taken aback as he revealed, “He and I were together for a year-and-a-half before he came into the show (Bigg Boss).” He claims that he has not named this person but will now tell all about him. “He is a vital person and claims he is not involved but always makes sure any person in my life hates me,” he had added.

Vikas also talked about his differences with his brother. Both removed mics to talk about it. He cried and then told Abhinav he lost his self-respect when he came back because he needed the money. He added that the torture was getting too much. When everyone tried to calm him down, Vikas said that Arshi was not lying when she said he did not take care of his mother. Everyone was shocked and Jasmin Bhasin suggested he must speak out the truth once, so Arshi doesn’t have anything to threaten him with.

