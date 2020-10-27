e-paper
Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu warns Rahul Vaidya against bringing his dad into it, Jasmin Bhasin breaks into tears

Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu warns Rahul Vaidya against bringing his dad into it, Jasmin Bhasin breaks into tears

Bigg Boss 14: The promo for the upcoming episode shows Jasmin Bhasin crying and screaming over Rahul Vaidya’s comment “playing like a girl”. Rahul is also seen getting close to Nikki Tamboli.

tv Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 11:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin loses her temper in new promo.
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin loses her temper in new promo.
         

Bigg Boss 14 has finally turned into a war zone with some contestants coming to loggerheads with each other. In a new promo of the upcoming episode, Jasmin Bhasin is seen throwing a fit at Rahul Vaidya and crying inconsolably over his behaviour during the nomination task.

The promo shows a few female contestants scolding Rahul for saying “playing like a girl”. One of them tells him, “Why don’t you become bit of a girl, maybe you can then play better.”

 

It also shows Jasmin breaking down into tears and screaming loudly as she looks upset at Rahul after the captaincy task. Amid loud cries, she screams, “Ladki hai to physically kamzor hai to kujh bhi karo (What do you think a girl is physically weak so you can do anything).” At another instance, she declares in a loud tone, “Main nahi darti kisi aadmi se, koi paida nahi hua (I am not afraid of any man, no man has take birth who can scare me).”

Rahul had recently earned the ire of some of the contestants after nominating Jaan Kumar Sanu for being a product of nepotism. He had said that Jaan was only because of his singer father and did not have a personality of his own. In the new promo, the two are now seen having a heated war of words post the nomination episode with Jaan saying, “Baap pe mat jana (don’t talk about my father).” Nikki Tamboli comes in between them to stop them from getting into a physical fight.

At another time, Jaan is also seen telling Nikki Tamboli how he is not affected by her growing closeness with Rahul. She replies, “I didn’t even know you.”

In the last episode, Rahul, Nikki and Jaan were nominated for the upcoming evictions after the nomination task. Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were already in the red zone but Kavita Kaushik, who is now the captain, chose to save Eijaz and nominated Pavitra along with the other three nominated contestants.

