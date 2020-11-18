Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin betrays Rubina Dilaik as she says ‘main kisi ki sagi nahi’, plays for Rahul Vaidya in captaincy task

tv

Friendships are changing in the Bigg Boss 14 house, and Rubina Dilaik learnt it the hard way. After being nominated for eviction by Aly Goni earlier this week, she is now betrayed by him and Jasmin Bhasin in the captaincy task.

In a new Bigg Boss 14 promo, Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla are seen fighting with Rahul Vaidya. The singer taunts Abhinav and asks him to fight alone: “Himmat hoti na toh akela ladta. Dono saath mein nahi tootte (If you had the guts, you would fight alone and not gang up with your wife to attack me).” Abhinav retorts by calling Rahul a ‘pappu singer’.

Meanwhile, Aly is seen conspiring with Rahul about the captaincy task. Jasmin ends up playing for Rahul instead of Rubina and declares, “Abhi main phaadegi, main kisi ki sagi nahi (I will just tear the hearts now, I am not anyone’s real friend).”

Rubina instructs Abhinav to get aggressive if required. “Agar force use ho rahi hai, toh jawab do (If force is being used, retaliate),” she tells him. The task gets ugly, and Abhinav and Aly are seen getting extremely aggressive, as Rahul smiles gleefully. Nikki Tamboli warns, “Yeh task aisa hai, kisi pe bharosa mat karo (Don’t trust anyone in a task like this).”

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi seemed to have reacted to the promo as she tweeted, “Uss ghar meh koi kisika dost nahi hota (No one is anyone’s friend in the Bigg Boss house)! Hope atleast now its clear with #Rubina #BB14 @ColorsTV.”

Uss ghar meh koi kisika dost nahi hota! Hope atleast now its clear with #Rubina #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 17, 2020

Rahul and Rubina are the King and Queen, respectively, in the new captaincy task - Ek Tha Raja, Ek Thi Rani. The other contestants are ‘sevaks’ and have to work for their teams and make hearts. While Rubina’s team has to make red hearts, Rahul’s team has to make black hearts. The one whose team makes the most hearts wins the task. The King and Queen will also give their teammates salary for their efforts.

