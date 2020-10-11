Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli reveals if she is ‘playing a character’ in the show or being her real self, watch

tv

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 18:48 IST

Nikki Tamboli, who is one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 14, revealed whether she is putting on an act for the cameras or simply being herself. In a new ‘exclusive’ video shared by Colors, she is seen having a conversation with Rahul Vaidya by the pool.

Rahul tells Nikki that he feels she is ‘playing a character’ in Bigg Boss 14 and advises her to be herself. She insists that she is like this in real life as well and says, “Main bohot ziddi hoon, bachpan se (I have been stubborn since childhood). I’m a Leo.” However, he does not buy it and says that she cannot actually be like this.

Nikki asks, “Isme bura kya hai (What is wrong with the way I am)?” Rahul tells her, “Nahi, kameenapan ho raha hai (No, this is scoundrel-like behaviour).” She laughs as she accepts the tag and says that she is a ‘bad *****’.

#BiggBoss14 ke ghar mein dikhta hai kuch aur hota hai kuch aur! Kya @nikkitamboli bhi hain unn mein se ek?

Janiye khud Nikki se unki camera ke peeche ki sachhai, #BB14 mein, aaj raat 9 baje. @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14#WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/qEhOAjj22n — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 11, 2020

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, host Salman Khan announced Nikki as the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 14. The other contestants are either in the ‘to be confirmed’ or ‘rejected’ status.

Nikki has drawn the attention of former Bigg Boss contestants as well as other celebrities. Recently, Shefali Bagga praised her for having a voice of her own and asked her to keep it up.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, however, called Nikki a ‘copy cat’. “Indeed #NikiTamboli is a copy cat and reminds me of the most iritating contestant of #BB13. Ufff #BB14,” she wrote on Twitter.

Aly Goni, a close friend of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin, blasted Nikki for getting too close to Sidharth Shukla in the immunity task. “Nd this girl tamboli I don’t know what she wana prove with all this..whole world knows that how much shehnaz love Sidharth and I m sure he also loves her but as an actor I can understand he is playing a game that’s y he is there.koi self respect naam ki cheez hoti hai behan (sister, there is such a thing called self-respect),” he wrote on Twitter.

