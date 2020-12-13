Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia says her feelings for Eijaz Khan were genuine, but she ‘won’t call it love’

tv

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 21:54 IST

Pavitra Punia, who grew close to Eijaz Khan during her Bigg Boss 14 stint, said that her feelings for him were ‘never fake’ or for the sake of the show. She added that though the attachment was genuine, she would not term it as ‘love’.

On Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz made it clear that he had no romantic feelings for Pavitra and did not want to get into a relationship. However, he seemed to share a special equation with her.

In an interview with ETimes, Pavitra said that she did not fake her connection with Eijaz for the cameras. “My equation with Eijaz Khan was never fake and he was close, he is and I hope he will always be close to me. Of course I like him but you have to understand this thing that we met on a show where you don’t know in which direction your relationship with someone is moving. In that house, the situation and game changes every day,” she said.

Pavitra said that though she did not go on Bigg Boss 14 to find love, she got attached to Eijaz and developed expectations from him. “I would like to clear that I never used Eijaz Khan for the game, nor do I intend to. We both were playing as individuals and we both had a special place for each other in our hearts and that will always be. This is a fact and I won’t call it love, nor I would say that I ever loved him,” she said.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut meets Rajnath Singh with the team of Tejas, seeks his ‘blessings’ for the film

Though Pavitra refused to call it ‘love’, she admitted that her feelings for Eijaz were ‘special, pure and genuine’. “And since it happened inside the house and was going on with the game we both were confused about it. If you have noticed I was very expressive and Eijaz was not,” she said.

Pavitra was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 some time ago, while Eijaz is still in the running for the trophy. Apart from the finalists, he has competition from new challengers - former Bigg Boss contestants Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan and Manu Punjabi - who entered the house earlier this month.

Follow @htshowbiz for more