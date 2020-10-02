Bigg Boss 14 premiere: Fans decode it is Pavitra Punia dancing to Tip Tip Barsa in new promo video. Watch

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 19:09 IST

Makers of Bigg Boss 14 teased fans with a fresh promo of a new contestant and she can be seen grooving to the hit number Tip Tip Barsa. Salman Khan is set to be back with the 14th season of his popular show Bigg Boss and the season premiere airs Saturday night. Many fans wondered if the woman in the latest promo is Pavitra Punia.

The new video opens with a close-up shot of a tattoo on a woman’s back and zooms out to reveal the woman dancing on the stage. While her face is not shown, the tattoo matches with Pavitra’s. Pavitra was seen on Splitsvilla 3 as a contestant.

Previous promos have shown TV actors Eijaz Khan Rubina Dilak and Abhinav Shukla dancing at the premiere night. Videos of Hina Khan dancing to Wakhra Swag have also surfaced.

The shooting for premiere episode of Bigg Boss 14 began October 1 and many participants have already shot their introductory performances. Late Thursday, host Salman had also shared the first picture from the sets where he could be seen wearing black shirt, black pants and even a black mask. He wrote, “#BigBoss14 coming to you this weekend.”

Bigg Boss 14 premieres Saturday at 9pm and fans can watch it on weekdays at 10:30pm on Colors TV.

