e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 premiere: Fans decode it is Pavitra Punia dancing to Tip Tip Barsa in new promo video. Watch

Bigg Boss 14 premiere: Fans decode it is Pavitra Punia dancing to Tip Tip Barsa in new promo video. Watch

Bigg Boss 14: After sharing promo videos for Rubina Dilak, Abhinav Shukla and Eijaz Khan, the makers have now shared a video of Pavitra Punia’s performance.

tv Updated: Oct 02, 2020 19:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia features in the latest promo.
Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia features in the latest promo.
         

Makers of Bigg Boss 14 teased fans with a fresh promo of a new contestant and she can be seen grooving to the hit number Tip Tip Barsa. Salman Khan is set to be back with the 14th season of his popular show Bigg Boss and the season premiere airs Saturday night. Many fans wondered if the woman in the latest promo is Pavitra Punia.

The new video opens with a close-up shot of a tattoo on a woman’s back and zooms out to reveal the woman dancing on the stage. While her face is not shown, the tattoo matches with Pavitra’s. Pavitra was seen on Splitsvilla 3 as a contestant.

 

Previous promos have shown TV actors Eijaz Khan Rubina Dilak and Abhinav Shukla dancing at the premiere night. Videos of Hina Khan dancing to Wakhra Swag have also surfaced.

The shooting for premiere episode of Bigg Boss 14 began October 1 and many participants have already shot their introductory performances. Late Thursday, host Salman had also shared the first picture from the sets where he could be seen wearing black shirt, black pants and even a black mask. He wrote, “#BigBoss14 coming to you this weekend.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 premiere: Hina Khan, Rubina Dilak, Abhinav Shukla dance up a storm, watch

Bigg Boss 14 premieres Saturday at 9pm and fans can watch it on weekdays at 10:30pm on Colors TV.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Allow politicians in Hathras, tweets ‘elder sister’ Uma Bharti to Yogi
Allow politicians in Hathras, tweets ‘elder sister’ Uma Bharti to Yogi
Struggle to continue till Yogi resigns, says Chandrashekhar Azad
Struggle to continue till Yogi resigns, says Chandrashekhar Azad
CSK vs SRH Live: More trouble to Sunrisers as Williamson, Warner depart
CSK vs SRH Live: More trouble to Sunrisers as Williamson, Warner depart
Hathras protest latest updates: ‘No politics on this issue’, says Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi protest
Hathras protest latest updates: ‘No politics on this issue’, says Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi protest
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates ‘VAIBHAV Summit’
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates ‘VAIBHAV Summit’
Donald Trump has ‘mild’ Covid-19 symptoms
Donald Trump has ‘mild’ Covid-19 symptoms
Hathras will shape Dalit discourse. Whether it affects their political choices is to be seen
Hathras will shape Dalit discourse. Whether it affects their political choices is to be seen
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In