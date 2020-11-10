Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu-Nikki Tamboli pitted against each other

tv

The promotional video for Tuesday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode is out and it promises an eventful journey for the housemates. While Farah Khan will be seen pitching Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli against each other in her court, nominations will later force close friends take emotionally difficult decisions to save each other.

The video opens with Farah declaring that Jaan appeared fake when he plotted against Nikki but later cried. Jaan objected but she added that the singer was so afraid of being evicted that he is ready to kick everyone else in it. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were seen quipping, “That’s so right,” as Farah slammed Jaan. Farah then asked Nikki if she would trust him, and she responded with, “No not at all. I won’t even trust him outside the game.”

Farah is then seen asking about an equation of Rahul Vaidya and he said, “I am saying it was not genuine. I am neither hoping for friendships, nor afraid of animosity.” Jasmin Bhasin then asked, “Why does he hope to be the number one priority for others?”

The video then moved to the high-tension nomination task. Jaan was seen sitting on a huge chair, with headphones on, and told Nikki, “If you want to save me from nominations, you need to destroy your personal blanket.” Nikki was shocked to hear this and she went to the bedroom crying and said, “Bigg Boss, you are playing with emotions.”

Aly Goni was the next one to be seated for nominations, and he asked Rubina to send her “brown box” to the store room and give it up. Abhinav was next on the seat and called Aly to sacrifice Jasmin’s favourite “Dollu”. On the other hand, Jasmin was asked to nominate Aly if she wanted to save Rubina.

