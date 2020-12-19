Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan takes Arshi Khan to task over her fight with Vikas Gupta, says ‘find another show’

tv

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan episodes are mostly about the host of the reality show scolding contestants over their actions throughout the week. Much as anticipated, Salman will be seen chiding Arshi Khan over her fight with Vikas Gupta on Saturday’s episode, the promotional video has revealed

Vikas was evicted from the show after he hit Arshi in a fight inside the house, resulting in an unfortunate fall for her. Arshi fell down in the swimming pool after his push and later Vikas was kicked out of the show for having broken a rule of the house: getting violent with a co-contestant.

The promo begins with an angry Salman telling Arshi that she was wrong to have said things about Vikas’s mother. “You cannot do this,” the host said as Arshi explained that she did not use any “wrong words” for Vikas’s mom. “Maine kisi galat alfaz ka istemal nahi kiya (I did not use any wrong words),” she said.

Rubina Dilaik can also be heard saying that Arshi said disrespectful things about her husband, Abhinav Shukla. “Ye badtameeze se baat karein na. Humare show me na karein. Aap koi dusra show dhundh ein (Do not talk like this on our show. You may choose some other show).”

Salman also said that he’d have perhaps behaved the way Vikas did. “Agar koi mere ma-baap ke baare me bolta, shayad mai bhi waise hi behave karta (If someone spoke about my parents, I would have possibly responded in a similar fashion),” Salman said. When Salman kept insisting that Arshi’s disrespectful ways are not acceptable, she stood up and walked out of the living area. Will she opt to quit the game? That remains to be seen.

Ever since their entry on the show as challengers, Vikas and Arshi had been engaged in fights. Arshi was often spotted trying her best to irk him and he did his best to avoid a reaction. However, Vikas lost his cool on Monday’s episode when she dragged his family into the conversation. Vikas pushed her into the pool in a fit of rage.

Arshi and Vikas earlier participated in Bigg Boss 11 together. After his eviction, he shared a video message, in which he said that he was taking some time alone to ‘understand what just happened with me’. Talking about his exit from Bigg Boss 14, he said that he made a ‘mistake’ and got punished for it

