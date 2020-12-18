Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant hurls abuses at Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya at loggerheads

tv

The mercury in the Bigg Boss 14 house is on the rise after the entry of multiple challengers like Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi and Kashmera Shah, and the return of evicted contestants like Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni. The new promo shows a glimpse of multiple fights, and Rubina Dilaik announcing, “The atmosphere of the house has turned worse.”

The promo opens with a glimpse of the captaincy task. Different contestants are divided into teams and put in cages as the exercise to choose a new captain begins. Aly is seen boasting about the qualities that make him the perfect captain whereas Rakhi lures contestants from another cage, saying, “I will give a massage to everyone seven days a week.”

Later, Rahul and Eijaz are seen coming at loggerheads over some issue. Eijaz gets offended by Rahul who asks him to “chup rah (shut up)” and the two get into an ugly fight. Other contestants come to disengage them as they hurl accusations at each other.

On the other hand, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant indulge in an ugly exchange of words. Nikki says the issue of Rakhi hurling abuses at her will be raised in front of Bigg Boss. Rakhi says she deserves being abused as she “sits with men in a corner” and calls her “chugalkhor (backbiter).” Manu Punjabi confronts Rakhi for using such dirty language as she continues to say various things in the house. Witnessing all of it, Rubina says, “ghar ka mahaul bahut, bahut, bahut kharab ho gaya hai (the atmosphere of the house has turned very, very, very bad).”

