Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s husband reveals he will enter the show as a contestant

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 18:20 IST

It looks like Rakhi Sawant’s wish for her husband Ritesh to reveal himself to the world is all set to come true. In an interview, he revealed that he will soon enter Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant, to support her.

Ritesh said that he has already conveyed his desire to be a part of Bigg Boss 14 to the makers of the show. He has confirmed his availability in the first week of January and is awaiting a response from them.

Talking to The Times of India, Ritesh said, “I have told the Bigg Boss makers that I want to enter the show as a contestant and they are working on it. They wanted me to enter on Christmas, but as I was busy with my work, I could not go inside. I have asked them to inform me a week in advance if I have to enter as I will have to settle a few things before going inside.”

“I have told them I will be available in the first week of January, but I haven’t got any confirmation until now so let’s see when it happens. I am expecting to enter by mid-week. I will go as a contestant, I have requested the makers. I want to go inside as her support. I feel Rakhi has come into my life as a blessing and she is a very good person,” he added.

Earlier, Rakhi told Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14 that she has requested Ritesh to come on the show. “Maine inko bola haath jodke ki bohot bade show mein jaa rahi hoon. Ho sake toh ek baar aa jaana. Kuch toh karo, meri izzat toh rakho (I told him that I am going on a very big show and pleaded with him to come at least once. I requested him to not let me down),” she said, adding that her marriage is not a publicity stunt, contrary to popular belief.

