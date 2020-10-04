Bigg Boss 14: Shehzad Deol says Shehnaaz Gill is his favourite former contestant

tv

Model Shehzad Deol, who is a contestant on Bigg Boss this year, has said that he likes former contestant, Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill. Shehzad entered the house on Saturday after he crossed the BBQ hurdle, where former contestants Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla decided who gets to enter the house.

On the premiere night, Shehzad had said that he was inspired by Waris Ahluwalia and Diljit Dosanjh and wants to be the next turbaned star in the modelling industry. He first came into the limelight when her participated in model-hunt show, Top Model India.He was the runner-up on the show, that had Lisa Haydon, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Atul Kasbekar and Shibani Dandekar as the mentors.

Later, Shehzad was also seen on Ace of Space hosted by Vikas Gupta where he ended up as a finalist. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Shehzad was seen trying to woo co-contestant Sara Gurpal by comparing her beauty to that of a duck. While Sara was not impressed, audiences loved Shehzad’s attitude.

Sharing his views on past contestants, Shehzad told Mumbai Mirror, “Some contestants like Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Vikas Gupta, and Shilpa Shinde were amazing while they were on the show. In fact, I’ve watched the last season also throughout. It’s actually difficult to choose a few names but, to be honest, I love the way Shehnaaz Gill entertained the audience and how Hina carried herself.”

“Even Sidharth Shukla has completely taken over the screen. However, I believe that Shehnaaz takes the cake because she’s from Punjab and she was truly spontaneous and entertaining. Vikas and Gautam were also excellent,” he added.

Bigg Boss 14 premiered Saturday night and fans can watch it weekdays at 10:30 pm

