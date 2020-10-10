Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla reveals his mother’s reaction when he introduced her to his girlfriend

tv

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 17:18 IST

Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan are bonding well as ‘seniors’ in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The two, along with Hina Khan, are the former Bigg Boss contestants who are a part of the new season and enjoy certain powers that can influence the course of the game. A new clip now shows Sidharth talking about his girlfriend.

In the latest clip of Bigg Boss Extra Masala on Voot, Sidharth can be seen having a private chat with Gauahar about his love life. He reminisces about his earlier days and how he had a tough time convincing his mother that he was in a relationship.

Sidharth says,” When a boy is growing up, a girlfriend is like ‘respect’, specially jab aap boy school se ho (having a girlfriend earns you ‘respect’, especially if you are from a boys’ school).” He talks about the time when he introduced his girlfriend to his mother, saying, “Mom, meri girlfriend hai (Mom, this is my girlfriend).”

Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar have a chat in Bigg Boss house.

He says that his mother’s reaction was, “Haan haan, theek hai na friend hai, ladki hai, hai na? (Ok, ok, she’s a friend and a girl).” He adds, “I used to repeatedly tell her that she is my girlfriend. My mom was just not ready to accept that hua chokra jawaan re (her boy is growing up).”

Also read: Ranvir Shorey wants marijuana to be made legal in India: ‘It is based on very archaic laws’

Further opening up about how his mother couldn’t accept him actually having a girlfriend, he said, “Mujhe aisa lagta tha ki meri maa ko mujh pe bharosa nahi hai, mommy ladki pata sakta hu mein. Apne baaju mein ladki rehti hai mommy. Koi hai jo intezaar karta hai apne phone ka, maa. Aapko pata nahi par koi mujhko puchta hai ki you reached home? Baby are you alright, did you eat food? Did you have your dinner? (I used to think that my mom did not have trust in me that the boy can have a girlfriend. There is a girl in our neighbourhood, mommy. There is someone who waits for a phone call, you don’t know, but there is someone who asks me if I have reached home).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more