Bigg Boss 14 written update day 6: Sidharth Shukla tells Gauahar Khan ‘I have nothing against you’, Rubina Dilak fights with them

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 01:08 IST

Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 began with Nikki Tamboli poking Shehzad Deol and Sara Gurpal while having a conversation with Jaan Kumar Sanu. Both Sara and Shehzad got irritated and started fighting with her. They even got angry at Jaan for sticking around with Nikki.

In the garden area, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Sara and Abhinav Shukla were seen making fun of Eijaz Khan for not reacting to any provocation but behaving as if he could bring down the world with his anger. Nishant claimed he had expected many fights but “Jo marzi aata hai baja ke jaata hai wo bus looks deta hai, beta mera bhi time aega (everyone takes his case and all he does is give looks as if he will take his revenge some day).”

Abhinav had a discussion with Sidharth and tried to convince him to let Rubina Dilak sleep with him but he did not agree. Instead, he asked Abhinav to convince Hina Khan to share her bed with Rubina. Sidharth eventually allowed the husband and wife to sleep together on a bed but teased Abhinav a few hours before letting him know about the decision.

n the bedroom, Nikki, Gauahar, Hina and Sidharth had a fun conversation when Nikki said she did not have anyone interesting in her life. Sidharth said, “Tumne dono seniors ke saamne meri beizzati ki, ek to already itn bura likhti hai mere baare me, ab pata nahi kya kya likhegi (You disredpected me in front of two seniors! One of them already hates me and writes such bad things about me). He was hinting at Gauahar who used to tweet against Sidharth during Bigg Boss 13 last year. Gauahar did not like it and asked ‘bachpan se bully the ya season 13 se ho gae? (Were you always a bully or did you turn into one during season 13)?” Next morning, Sidharth went up to Gauahar and said he was joking, ‘I have nothing against you. I keep teasing everyone.

Later, Shehzad-Sara and Jaan-Nikki discussed the others when Jaan called Shehzad “gadha hai, kuch bhi bol deta hai (Shehzad is an idiot, he says anything).” Eijaz also discussed with Shehzad how he was feeling bad that seniors are getting luxuries like bread and butter.

Early next morning, Rubina told Nikki she had done her part of the job of chopping and asked for a thank you but Nikki refused to thank her. Rubina kept saying, “There is no dearth of thankless people.”

While discussing items to be taken out of the BB Mall, Rubina raised a point that an entire set of dresses must be considered one item instead of being counted in pieces. “Ek salwar, kurta, dupatta ek item hona chahiye.” While everyone tried to convince Rubina that it was a useless point, she kept insisting on it and brought out the rulebook and read it aloud. When Hina overheard the conversation, she got angry and declared that since the intentions of the seniors are being questioned, she would now count each shoe as one item, not a pair as one.

The announcement triggered a lot of people in the house as they would now not be able to get a pair of shoes or slippers. Especially Eijaz kept trying to explain how Rubina is to be blamed and she should have simply listened to everyone. Abhinav also told Rubina, ‘Wakeel banana tha to acche se ban’. Later he told her, “You are right but you must learn how to step back as well and modify, looking at the situation.” Eijaz kept fighting with Rubina over the issue and then Gauhar also got angry when Rubina said seniors did things so everyone could gang up against her.

Bigg Boss then announced a task for immunity as per which Nikki and Abhinav would have to protect their immunity with an endurance task. The contestants were required to sit inside a bulldozer scoop while the other contestants had to pull them out of it and get them to give up. Whoever would survive inside the scoop until the final buzzer would be declared the winner of this task. The co-contestants threw chilies, shaving foam, makeup, and everything available inside the house to break them and win the immunity.

By the end of the episode, Pavitra Puniya managed to replace Nikki while Abhinav continued to sit and save his immunity.

