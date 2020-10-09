e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mother says she ‘felt really bad’ and emotional when she saw his haircut

Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mother says she ‘felt really bad’ and emotional when she saw his haircut

Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mother, Rita Bhattacharya, said that she ‘felt really bad’ when his hair was cut into a mohawk but was impressed by his confidence in carrying out the task.

tv Updated: Oct 09, 2020 21:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jaan Kumar Sanu had to get a mohawk haircut to enter the main Bigg Boss 14 house.
Jaan Kumar Sanu had to get a mohawk haircut to enter the main Bigg Boss 14 house.
         

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mother, Rita Bhattacharya, said that she ‘felt really bad’ when she saw his hair being cut on the show. Jaan is one of the ‘rejected’ contestants and was asked by the seniors - Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan - to get a mohawk to gain entry into the Bigg Boss house.

Jaan instantly agreed to shave a part of his hair and impressed the seniors. He was then granted entry into the main Bigg Boss house from the garden area.

In an interview with The Times of India, Rita said that she ‘got emotional’ when she saw Jaan’s hair being cut because she knows how much he loves it. “Yes, I felt really bad and got emotional when I saw him getting that mohawk haircut because I know how much he loves his hair. He loves to oil his hair, shampoo and he takes care of his hair. He has thick hair,” she said.

Rita, however, was impressed by his confidence to go ahead and get the mohawk without making a big deal of it. “I was shocked when he got that haircut, but then I liked the confidence with which he agreed to do it and not create any hue or cry about it,” she said.

Also read | Vikas Gupta after his Twitter account was ‘temporarily restricted’: ‘Asking for truth for Sushant Singh Rajput makes me a bot?’

Earlier this week, on Bigg Boss 14, Jaan said that his mother and father, singer Kumar Sanu, separated before he was born. “For me, my mother plays the role of both parents. My parents separated when my mother was six months pregnant with me hence I have grown up with her only since childhood,” he told co-contestants Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal and others.

“My mom is both a mother and a father to me. Before entering the Bigg Boss House, what worried me most was that who will now take care of my mother. My thinking when it comes to love is old school because of my mom, I feel love only happens with one person and we should only be with one person. I am just like my mother,” he added.

