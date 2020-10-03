Bigg Boss 14 to premiere on TV tonight, here’s when and where you can watch it before others

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 17:26 IST

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to hit the television screens on Saturday with Salman Khan returning as the host for the 11th time. The new season is expected to be slightly different from the earlier seasons, owing to the change in concept to make it stand out from the real situation amid coronavirus pandemic. For the first time, the makers have also allowed the viewers to watch the show online, hours before it airs on television. Here’s all about the show:

Where to watch on TV

The star-studded premiere episode of Bigg Boss 14 will air on Colors at 9 pm. Several past Bigg Boss contestants such as Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan will not just be a part of the premiere episode but will also be going inside the house and have a say in changing the course of the game. Post Bigg Boss premiere, the show will air at 9pm on weekends and at 10:30 pm on weekdays.

How to watch before others

For the first time, a viewer can watch Bigg Boss 14 before everyone else. A viewer needs to subscribe to the OTT platform, Voot, where he/she can watch the show as long as four hours before it arrives on TV.

Where to watch online and for free

Bigg Boss 14 will be available for viewing on Voot. If the viewers miss the episode on Voot or TV, they can watch any number of previous episodes for free the next day. Jio TV and Airtel TV subscribers can watch the live streaming of Bigg Boss 14 for free on the app.

Bigg Boss during pandemic

The contestants were called for the show days in advance. They were quarantined at a hotel and were tested for Covid-19 before and after quarantine. They will also be tested during the show. One of the promos have hinted about the contestants getting to enjoy the pleasures of shopping and eating out which they missed out during the nationwide lockdown.

