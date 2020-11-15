Bigg Boss 14: When Kavita Kaushik got emotional remembering her dad’s struggle with cancer

tv

Actor Kavita Kaushik, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, was seen getting emotional while remembering her father and his last words. She was seen talking in a “special masala video” aired for the show’s fans.

Kavita got married to her best friend Ronnit Biswas on January 27, 2017. Kavita’s father died a few years ago after a long battle with cancer. Talking about him, Kavita said, “He used to tell me that it will be difficult to find someone for myself. I am that person my family who takes care of everyone. He’d say ‘you take care of everyone, who will take care of you?’. I remember he was so happy to meet Ronnit. He was just glad that I found someone who could be my ground, hold me and take care of me.” She continued to talk about her father, while crying.

Kavita had posted a long, heartfelt note remembering her father last year. She wrote, “Jeevan aur Mrityu sab kutch Badal dete hai ..Not many people know that the iconic Chautala was a first copy of a real life police officer ,The man whom Chandramukhi Chautala was emulated/inspired/copied from, The real brave,fearless,large hearted , colloquial accented , adorable and sacrificing man Dinesh Chandra kaushik my Father , he would address everyone as “baalkon” , he spoke Haryanvi with his subordinates and that’s how I learnt it watching him in his valour , ye Dabang/Singham etc to shoot kiye gaye hain but I have seen this man rush into a group of more than 10 goons and emerge out victorious several times full filmy style but real mei !! Kisi ka kabhi bhi phone aaye madad maangne ke liye and he would get up and rush to the needy din ho ya raat ,charming man who respected women n treated every lady like a goddess ( called them all Devi ji) ,Ek poora Adhyaay hai inka jeevan .. Kya kahu instagram pe aur kiska dil tootega mere alaawa so il keep my story and pain to myself but share something of value with you all .3 years of losing him to cancer , 3 years to a changed life , 3 years to evolution and 3 years to missing him in every minute of my life ,his words always gave me courage and showed me the path to walk on and his His last words to me have helped me overcome every problem in his absence “Beta in life one should always know their truth cos if you know your truth then what anybody says or does hardly matters” , sharing his wisdom with you all may you too always ‘know your truth’ and go give your father the biggest hug from me #30thjuly #KavitaRonnit P.s - Dinesh matlab Surya Chandramukhi ka Pita.”

Kavita entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant and was voted out within a week. However, she made a comeback recently.

