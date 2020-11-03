Bigg Boss 14 written update day 29: Nishant Malkhani evicted by contestants, audience votes out Kavita Kaushik

tv

The episode began with Jasmin Bhasin apologising to Rahul Vaidya and Kavita Kaushik trying to mend bridges with Eijaz Khan. Both Jasmin and Kavita, along with Rubina Dilaik and Nishant Malkhani were in the red zone and were prone to evictions.

Eijaz, being the captain, asks Pavitra Punia not to eat in the garden area but she continues to do so. The two have a confrontation during which Pavitra says that she has a loud voice and can’t help it lowering her volume.

Eijaz lends some advice to Nikki Tamboli, who’s been serving him with full dedication. He asks her to take an initiative to do household work and show it off. He also asks her to not chat with one contestant for too long and focus on making bonds with others as well.

Things get heated up in the house as wild card contestant Naina Singh takes Jaan’s green tea. Nikki keeps on telling Jaan that the entire house could be punished for this mistake. Jaan swears on his mother that he did not give green tea to Naina. As a punishment, Eijaz asks Jaan to confiscate Naina’s cigarette box. Naina calls Eijaz ‘dogla’ and refuses to do her duty of cooking. Jaan and Naina fight break into a fight over the same.

Breakfast gets delayed as contestants ask Eijaz to get Naina prepare breakfast. Eijaz says Jaan can give cigarette box to Naina just like he gave green tea. He refuses to give it to her. Naina finally gets ready to prepare breakfast for everyone except Eijaz and Jaan. On the other hand, Eijaz and Nikki ask Jaan to remain firm on his stand and not return Naina’s cigarette packet.

In a fun moment, Pavitra gives shoulder message to Rahul Vaidya. Jaan and Nikki tease Eijaz about the same. Eijaz picks Pavitra in his arms and takes her away from Rahul.

Finally moving on to evictions, Bigg Boss asks contestants from green zone to choose a person from red zone for eviction. Bigg Boss says if the choice of green zone contestants is same as the choice of viewers, there will be one eviction, else two. The green-zone contestants are called in the confession room one by one for the same. Pavitra, Rahul, Nikki, Abhinav Shukla, Jaan, Eijaz, Shardul Pandit name Nishant, only Naina names Kavita for eviction. As a result, Nishant is evicted from the show.

Jaan gets emotional on Nishant’s exit. Jasmin tells him that Nishant had convinced all of them to protect Jaan but he couldn’t understand him. She asks him to mend his friendship with Nishant outside the house. Bigg Boss than reveals that the audience has voted out Kavita and she leaves the house.

