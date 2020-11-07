Bigg Boss 14 written update day 33: Jaan Kumar Sanu, Eijaz Khan fight and abuse each other, later hug and apologise

tv

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 00:14 IST

Friday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode was an adventurous one with Bigg Boss bringing out the devils inside contestants through the latest luxury budget task.

Naina Singh was upset with Shardul Pandit and Rahul Vaidya for not helping enough with household chores and kept yelling at them. She said she cooks for everyone in the red zone and they do not even ask if she needs any help.

The luxury budget task was soon announced wherein the contestants was divided into ‘Angels’ and ‘Devils’ teams. The angels of the house had to behave like devils - be harsh and inhumane while angels were to function like angels. Angels would lose if they deny a task or get angry while the devils would lose if they show love or respect or talk politely. Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli and Aly goni were to be devils while Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia were angels.

Strategising for the task, Rubina was seen interrupting Abhinav Shukla as he spoke and later they had a heated argument. Abhinav angrily told her to let him speak and play his own game.

Eijaz was seen asking Jaan to remove his clothes, shave his beard and even put his hand inside the toilet pot. Aly was seen leading the Devils and most of the tasks being conducted by Nikki and Eijaz were Aly’s suggestion - including Jaan and Rubina’s. The angels team was upset when Rubina’s favourite teddy was destroyed during the task.

During the task, Aly also shouted at Jasmin but was soon seen calling up her and apologizing, adding that he was only playing the devil as per the task. He also said that he felt bad when Rubina’s soft toy was destroyed.

Jaan and Eijaz also had a fight and they abused each other. Jaan also kept asking Aly why Eijaz abused him but everyone tried to explain to Jaan that they were all in a task. However, he did not listen to them and kept yelling. Nikki tried her best to stop but Jaan asked Eijaz to never call him his brother. He was also seen crying as Jasmin consoled him. He said he was hurt because Eijaz had called him a brother and then abused him and treated him badly.

The devils team won the task and Jasmin cried after announcing her decision, saying technically devils were the winners but the angels were winners for her as they handled the bad behavior very well. Aly was also seen telling Jasmin that she must never lose respect for Eijaz, even in fights and never abuse him. He got emotional and said he would cry if he turns 40 and some young actor behaves badly with him.

As the day came to an end, Jaan was seen hugging Eijaz and apologizing as the actor comforted him and said such things happen during tasks.

