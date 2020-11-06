Bigg Boss 14 promo: Eijaz Khan makes Jaan Kumar Sanu put his arm in the toilet, threatens to make him lick it

tv

In a promo for the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, the house is divided into ‘Shaitaan (devils)’ and ‘Farishtey (angels)’ for the next luxury budget task. The rules say that the angels must follow the orders of the devils. Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni are the devils, while Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Pavitra Punia are the angels.

Eijaz trains his guns on Jaan and makes him go into the bathroom and dip his arm in the toilet. Eijaz then warns Jaan, “Agar mere upar wapas uda, tereko yeh chaatne bolunga main (If you mess with me again, I will make you lick this arm).”

Abhinav remarks that this task is a ‘real test of patience’ and when Rubina asks how they are supposed to win, Jasmin Bhasin says that the key is to not lose patience. Later in the clip, Nikki tries to break Rubina by asking her to destroy her favourite stuffed toy.

Eijaz accuses Jasmin of being ‘biased’ and siding with the other team. Aly loses his cool and shouts at her, “When I am talking to you, don’t ignore me!” He then angrily slams the glass wall and yells, “Main bhi yahaan baitha hoon na! Meri awaaz nahi aa rahi? Main tod doon isko (I am sitting here too! Am I not audible? Should I break this glass partition)?”

Jasmin apologises and goes to Aly to talk to him, but he blasts her, “Main kab se cheekh raha hoon, main kuch bol raha hoon aur tu mooh wahaan mod ke hase jaa rahi hai (I am shouting for such a long time, I am trying to say something and you are just looking the other way and laughing)!”

