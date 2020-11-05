Bigg Boss 14’s Aly Goni on Salman Khan scolding Jasmin Bhasin for fight with Rahul Vaidya: ‘She accepted it, that’s how elegant she is’

tv

Aly Goni entered as the newest contestant on Bigg Boss 14 on Wednesday night. In a promo shared by Colors, he said that he could not stay away from the show after he saw Jasmin Bhasin, whom he considers ‘best friend se bhi keemti (more precious than a best friend)’, in tears.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Aly defined his equation with Jasmin. “It’s more like family. Woh ek insaan hota hai aapki life mein jo bohot close hota hai, jiski jagah koi nahi le paata hai (You have that one person in your life who is very close, whose place no one can take). Nobody. I think Jasmin is that person for me. She is one of the most important parts of my life. One of my best friends and family members,” he said.

Jasmin’s emotional breakdown was the ‘main reason’ for Aly’s entry in Bigg Boss 14. “Of course, I was in talks with Colors and the production house from before, and then this happened. But somewhere, this is the main reason as she is crying a lot and I am not liking it,” he said.

Last week, Jasmin was caught in a tussle with Rahul Vaidya, after she accused him of trying to intimidate her with his physical strength. She was criticised by many people online, including former Bigg Boss contestants. Even host Salman Khan told her that she was wrong to give the incident such a spin.

Responding to the criticism, Aly said, “See, these people don’t know Jasmin properly. I know Jasmin. I know how she behaves, what she is like. It’s just jo uske andar tha, woh bahar aa gaya. Log chupate hai (whatever feelings were inside her came out. People hide them), she is being real. Woh aisi hi hai, woh aise hi baat karti hai, woh aise hi cheekh leti hai jab kuch hota hai. Jab Salman bhai ne usko bola (She is like this, she talks like this and shouts when something happens. When Salman bhai told her) she was wrong, she accepted it very nicely. That’s how elegant she is. She doesn’t make issues normally.”

“Jo uss time usko feel hua (Whatever she felt at the time), that was her outburst. She is not fake. Jo log nahi jaante, jo log sirf ek telecast dekh rahe hai, jinko pata nahi woh hai kya, woh log kitna hi judge kar sakte hai? Unhone jo dekha hai, uspe judge kar rahe hai (People who don’t know her or how she is, who are just watching a telecast, how much can they judge her? They are judging her only on what they have seen), that’s it,” he added.

When asked if he felt Jasmin’s outburst was justified, Aly reiterated that she was just being herself. “Agar usne koi cheez dil mein nahi rakhi aur bol di, bol di. Agar woh galat thi kahin pe, theek hai. Kisi ko agar laga usne zyada kar diya hoga, woh as a normal viewer lagega. But jo usko jaanta hai, usko pata hai ki usne bhadas nikali, usne bol diya jo bolna tha and uske baad woh normal thi. Jo bhi usko hurt karega, woh cheez bahar niklegi (If she did not keep anything within and let it all out, so be it. If she was wrong somewhere, it is okay. If someone felt she overdid it, that is what they must have felt as a viewer. But for those who know her, they know that she just let it all out and was normal after that. If someone hurts her, she will let it out).”

