Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 promo: Pavitra Punia lashes out at 'ungrateful' Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin has a tearful reunion with Aly Goni

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Pavitra Punia lashes out at ‘ungrateful’ Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin has a tearful reunion with Aly Goni

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Pavitra Punia is hurt by Eijaz Khan’s betrayal and has an intense showdown with him. On the other hand, Jasmin Bhasin is thrilled to see her best friend Aly Goni on the show.

tv Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 14:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 14 promo: While Pavitra clashes with Eijaz, Jasmin is happy to see her best friend Aly on the show.
Bigg Boss 14 promo: While Pavitra clashes with Eijaz, Jasmin is happy to see her best friend Aly on the show.
         

True to the show’s theme of ‘ab scene paltega (the scene will change)’, the interpersonal equations in Bigg Boss 14 have undergone a sea-change. Pavitra Punia, who once said that she was ‘emotionally attached’ to Eijaz Khan and expressed her fondness for him, has now turned against him.

After Eijaz chose to save Jasmin Bhasin from the nominations instead of Pavitra, she was hurt and even broke down. In a new promo, Pavitra is seen lashing out at Eijaz, calling him ‘ehsaan faramosh (ungrateful)’ and ‘girgit (chameleon)’. Their fight almost gets physical, as she yells at him, “Teri aukaat nahi thi captain banne ki (You did not deserve to be the captain).” She also reminds him that she supported him when no one else did.

Eijaz shouts back at Pavitra, and Jasmin is seen physically restraining her, as she gets increasingly agitated. The clip juxtaposes this with their happy moments from earlier episodes, including one in which he carries her in his arms.

 

Also read | Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik reveals what actually provoked fight with Eijaz Khan, says ‘he doesn’t need love, he needs chamchas’

Meanwhile, new wild card contestant Aly Goni is seen entering the Bigg Boss house. Jasmin is thrilled to see her best friend in the show and has a tearful reunion with him, even though they are separated by the glass door. “Jo tu aur main hai, woh duniya ki koi alag hi cheez hai (What you and I are, is something out of this world),” he says. The promo ends with her smiling and saying that everything will be ‘mind-blowing’, now that he is here.

Earlier this week, Colors shared a promo in which it was revealed that Aly would enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. In the video, he said in Hindi, “My happiness lies in your smile. I thought I could spend three months by remembering all our happy moments but then I saw tears in your eyes and changed my plans. Your friend is coming on November 4.”

