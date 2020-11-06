e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 written update day 32: Eijaz Khan cries and fears he will go crazy on the show, Jasmin calls Jaan ‘gone case’

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 32: Eijaz Khan cries and fears he will go crazy on the show, Jasmin calls Jaan ‘gone case’

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 32: In a conversation with Shardul Pandit, Eijaz Khan cries and shares his fears while Jasmin Bhasin was seen telling Aly Goni that Jaan Kumar Sanu a ‘gone case’.

tv Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 00:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Thursday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode began with Jasmin Bhasin winning the captaincy task and soon, her friend and latest wild card contestant to enter the house –Aly Goni asked her to ensure that Pavitra Punia does not go to red zone.

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik was seen telling husband and co-contestant Abhinav Shukla that Pavitra and Jasmin may have conspired against him in the task. Discussing the task, Pavitra and Shardul Pandit also had an argument over what they have done for each other in the game.

Later, Jaan Kumar Sanu had an argument with Jasmin when she was dividing household duties and later, she told Aly that Jaan is “a gone case”.

When Jaan asked Rahul Vaidya if he if being well-behaved is a problem, he responded that Jaan tries “too hard to make friends” and added that he should stop doing that. Pavitra and Jasmin also had a fight when Pavitra shared her feelings with Aly and told him that she was upset with Shardul.

After Pavitra left, Jasmin told Aly that she was fine with Pavitra being his friend but warned him to not go by all that she says in the game. Assuring her that he would not, Aly reminded Jasmin that she should not have spoken when he was having a conversation with Pavitra.

Bigg Boss then gave the power to directly nominate one person from red zone and she took Rahul’s name. Announcing the next nomination task, Bigg Boss then asked red zone contestants (except Rahul) to pick one contestant each from the green zone to complete the task on their behalf. Rubina picked Abhinav, Naina Singh picked Nikki Tamboli and Shardul named Pavitra as their representations for the task.

After the trio spent hours holding a triangle for hours for the task, Eijaz Khan told Shardul that Pavitra had more desperation (to win the game on his behalf) than Shardul himself. Jaan and Rahul were angry to hear this and told Shardul he should continue being his true self, adding that violence, crying and yelling are not the only ways to show desperation for victory. As Abhinav won the task, Rubina was announced safe from nominations and sent to the green zone where she also celebrated Karwa Chauth.

As the day came to an end, Eijaz was again seen walking up to the red zone and talking to Shardul. Eijaz cried as he told Shardul that he felt bad that everyone was talking behind back and called him crazy. Repeating what Jasmin told him at various occasions, Eijaz said, “They gang up on me, say that i go crazy in tasks. These people do not know how to play tasks.”

When Shardul said Jasmin is a kid and will understand when told, Eijaz got angry and said she was not kid, she 30. He also said she has been on reality shows, and added, “My family is watching, they will be so hurt. I cannot be seen like this, Now I want to go, I fear these people will make me go crazy.”

