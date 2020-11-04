e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14 written update day 31: Jasmin Bhasin cries as Aly Goni enters, Pavitra Punia says Eijaz is trying to copy Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 31: Jasmin Bhasin cries as Aly Goni enters, Pavitra Punia says Eijaz is trying to copy Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 31: Pavitra and Eijaz Khan have been fighting and things got uglier on Wednesday.

tv Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:59 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 31: Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan continued to fight.
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 31: Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan continued to fight.
         

Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 brought some great news for Jasmin Bhasin as her friend Aly Goni joined her inside the house as a wild card entry. However, the episode also saw Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia getting nastier towards each other for smallest of reasons.

Episode began with Nikki Tamboli approaching Rahul Vaidya to apologise over her behavior during the task the previous day but he was in no mood to reconcile and told her he was hurt and did not want to talk. Later, Jasmin was seen asking Eijaz to remember the good times when he ruled TV and was a star to gain some positive energy instead of talking only about his struggles.

Hindustantimes

Soon, Eijaz and Pavitra began fighting and she said he was a captain because of her and they started yelling at each other. She again called him a chameleon once again. Both kept yelling ‘jo karna hai kar, marna haimaar, nikalna hai nikaal (Do whatever you can, hit if you can, make me exit the game if you can).” Eijaz even claimed she slapped him but she said she did not. Pavitra was also heard yelling that Eijaz was trying to copy Sidharth Shukla. Then, Jasmin tried to calm down both Pavitra and Eijaz but neither was ready.

Hindustantimes

Jasmin’s friend Aly Goni then entered the house and asked her not to cry. During his conversation, he told Jasmin that she was doing well but added that she was wrong in her fight with Rahul. He added that he is happy she apologized to Rahul. Then, they also agreed to a pact wherein he asked her to not interfere in his fights inside the house while she simply asked him to avoid using bad or abusive language, and not blame anyone’s parents or upbringing during fights.

Later, Eijaz went up to Aly and clarified that, for him, Pavitra, Nikki and Jaan held equal importance for him. He added that he felt it was fair to not name just one among the three friends so he named Jasmin instead.

Hindustantimes

Also read: Divya Agarwal blasts trolls shaming her for posting glam pic days after dad’s death: ‘Why do I have to feel guilty about moving on?’

The Bigg Boss house then turned into a solar system for the captaincy task. The contestants in the green zone were to behave as planets revolving around the orbit on the buzzer, and the one to land on the ground first would be out of orbit and out of the captaincy race too.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 214
US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 214
Joe Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Donald Trump
Joe Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Donald Trump
Joe Biden says he expects to win US presidential election
Joe Biden says he expects to win US presidential election
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
US Election 2020: Divided states of America
US Election 2020: Divided states of America
Joe Biden takes narrow lead in key states as Donald Trump suggests fraud
Joe Biden takes narrow lead in key states as Donald Trump suggests fraud
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In