Bigg Boss 14 written update day 58: Aly quits, Kavita storms out of the house after fight with Rubina, Eijaz, Abhinav and Jasmin

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:09 IST

Fans of Bigg Boss 14 were in for shock as they watched not just one but two contestants walking out of the house on Wednesday’s episode, as the game approached closer to finale.

The episode began with the housemates congratulating Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya for winning the task for immunity, even as Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni tried to decide who should leave the game. Bigg Boss had asked them to name one among themselves as they lost the recent task on Tuesday’s episode.

Jasmine said, “I was on the verge of emotional breakdown before you came and I have spent a lot more time here.You should remain in the game. Everyone says you are a great player and the kind of targeting that happens in this game, affects me too much. I am too emotionally and mentally affected. I can smile and eat amid all this because of you.” Aly did not want to listen to her and declared he would go.

Meanwhile, Kavita Kaushik said she did not want to hear the conversation and soon had a fight with Abhinav Shukla who objected that she would be the first person to use things from the personal conversation between Aly and Jasmin. Aly was then asked to leave the house. He cried as he hugged everyone and asked them to take care of Jasmin. Jasmin cried as she kept saying it was unfair that she stayed back. Next morning Rubina Dilaik claimed that Aly asked her to take care of Jasmin but Abhinav said she’l not change her attitude towards Rubina.

Bigg Boss then announced the next task for immunity and Kavita was the first one to be out of the task. While she did not give much of a fight for the task, the FIR star certainly fought with the sanchalak, Eijaz. Eijaz wanted Kavita to give her best to the task but she told him that she did not want to learn the game from him. Even Rubina got up asking Kavita to figtht but Kavita refused. When Rubina said Kavita had lost passion for the game, she responded that she was not as desperate as to drag her marriage in the game.

Bigg Boss then showed a footage of everyone simply sitting or lazing around. Contestants were then ashamed to see that they have not been entertaining enough for the fans of the show.

Kavita and Rubina then had a fight where Kavita told Rubina, “Come out of this house and I will show you.” She also asked if Rubina knew her “husband’s truth”. Rubina then retorted that she did not need to know her husband’s truth from her. “Tere jaise mai apne ghar ke darwaze nahi kholti game ke liye (I do not open the doors of my own house for a show and game),” Kavita said in a clear dig at Rubina’s revelation about troubles in her marriage.

Soon, Kavita was seen walking off out of the house through the main door that Bigg Boss had opened after chiding contestants for being non-entertaining

