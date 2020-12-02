Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta predicts Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik as finalists. Watch

tv

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 14:26 IST

In an interesting video that he shared on Twitter, former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta has revealed his prediction for the Bigg Boss 14 contestants who will make it to the finale. Vikas has said that Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Kavita Kaushik will make it to the finale.

The video opens with Vikas seemingly waking up in his bed and exclaiming, “What is this? I just said you guys can ask questions on Voot, but what is this? One needs to sleep. And, am I some astrologer to predict?” He then switches mood and adds, “Yes, with my experience, I can try and predict a few names who will make it to the final four.” He then went on to name Eijaz, Rubina, Jasmin and as the ones who will make it to the finale week.

After naming three finalists, Vikas halts a bit to explain why Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni may not make it to the finale. He said Abhinav changed his personality and “became someone he is not in real life” over past one week and therefore lost the faith of the audience.

Vikas was all praises for Nikki but claimed that Indian audience won't vote for a woman with a voice, one who is strong enough to commit and admit her own mistakes. He added that Indian audiences would have voted for a similar person if he were a male.

“Nikki Tamboli I loved how she played, she played the way Bigg Boss is to be played. Traditional way to play it but perfect and entertaining. Hum jisko masala ya namak bolte hain, usko log vote nahi karte. Mere season me Arshi Khan thi. India ko adat hai ladko ko vote karegi agar galat karein, ladkiyo ke liye paise nahi kharch karegi 2 rupaye (We do not vote for that which we call ‘masala’. Arshi Khan was in my season, she did all drama but I knew she’d not get anything when it came to votes. India is used to voting for male contestants who go wrong but will not spend Rs 2 for a similar woman contestant),” he said.

Vikas added that Aly entered the show and had been playing only for Jasmin. Vikas said Aly did not play for himself at all in the his entire stint.

