Bigg Boss 14 written update day 79: Aly fights with Abhinav-Rubina for Rahul Vaidya, gets angry with Rahul later

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 23:56 IST

As the captaincy task continued on Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, it was time for fights and twists in the game. While Aly Goni declared his favouritism for Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli was also seen vouching her loyalty to Rahul Vaidya.

The episode began with the housemates discussing who should be kicked out of the task next. When Rakhi Sawant was given the chance to ride the hot air balloon, she decided to remove Abhinav Shukla from the game. As soon as Abhinav was out of the race for captaincy, he began fighting with Aly for having ditched him. However, Aly declared that there was no question of ditching as he has always been clear that Rahul Vaidya is his priority in the house, after Jasmin Bhasin. Rubina Dilaik also stepped in the conversation, and ended up fighting with Aly.

Later, Arshi Khan and Aly fought with Rakhi when she got angry for being called “double dholki”.

In the next round of the captaincy task, Aly tried to protect Jasmin, but Bigg Boss punished him and kicked Jasmin out of the race. Nikki was then announced to be the next one who would get a hot air balloon ride and kick one person out of the captaincy race. In a bid to snatch the bag, Vikas Gupta and Arshi had a small fight and he said he wanted to win. Given a chance, Nikki Tamboli threw Arshi out of the race, and declared her loyalty for Rahul Vaidya.

Arshi got emotional and burst into tears. Arshi claimed that everyone, including Aly and his friends, ganged up against her to force her into a fight with Vikas. She started crying and Rahul Mahajan came forward on her behalf, saying that said she must be traumatied from her previous fight with Vikas. When he got to know that Rahul Vaidya had a deal with Vikas for the captaincy task, Aly got angry with Rahul.

