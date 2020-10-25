Bigg Boss 14 written update Weekend Ka Vaar day 22: Wild card entry Kavita Kaushik says Eijaz was copying Sidharth Shukla

tv

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 23:18 IST

Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 was full of entertainment and surprises. The host, Salman Khan, introduced three wild card entries – Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit. Shardul and Naina had an argument even before they entered the house.

The episode began with Salman declaring that everyone in the house was “useless” and only one person was running the house single-handedly. Naming Jasmin Bhasin, Salman revived his joke from Saturday and called her TV ki Katrina Kaif. He then elaborated and said Jasmin was seen preparing tea when everyone was shaken by the sudden entry of so many people in the house after the red zone was unveiled. She was also busy asking for her clothes from Bigg Boss when everyone was fighting.

Rubina then said Jasmin restrains herself due to her own ideals and fails to take the right decision in the process. Salman asked Jasmin to start expressing herself, “I am sure maximum regrets in your life are for not speaking up.” Turning the discussion to a lighter mood, Salman then cracked jokes about Jasmin’s love for food.

Guests Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa also came on the show and entertained fans.

Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh made their entry in Bigg Boss. Prodded by Salman, Kavita shared the reason why she liked her role of cop (FIR). She revealed her father, a cop, had inspired her and she had even copied his mannerisms in the popular TV serial. “Log apko copy karte hain (People copy you),” she told Salman, to which he replied, “Aapne real dabangg ko copy kiya hai (You have copied a real-life Dabangg).”

Kavita also said the contestants were perhaps over-prepared. Resonating a popular sentiment online, Kavita said Pavitra Punia and Eijaz should have kissed when they were fighting. “That would have been a good twist and entertaining,” she added. Soon, Shardul Pandit came. Kavita and Salman insisted there will be at least a few weddings by the end of the season.

Bigg Boss then announced a ‘60 minute’ challenge for the contestants. The contestants had to rate themselves and then their fellow contestants on a number that depicted the amount of time that particular contestant is visible in the 60-minute episode. .

Salman introduced Kavita, Naina and Shardul as weekend panelists to the participants. After a task, they were told that the trio would actually join them in the house. Eijaz and Pavitra were super excited and he even claimed Kavita was among his small group of “friends from the industry.” Soon, Kavita was announced as the new captain.

Rahul was seen talking to camera and saying that weekend episodes bring strange twists. Jaan and Jasmin were seen discussing why he was targeted and Nikki always got away after doung similar things.

Soon, the wild card contestants made entry in the house. Pavitra became emotional as she hugged Shardul and asked if she looked fine on the show. Calling her sherni, he advised her to keep her language in check and do whatever she wants to do.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 promos: Nora Fatehi makes men do her Garmi hook step, wild card contestants Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh break into a fight

Kavita told Eijaz he looked like he was copying Sidharth Shukla and he looked shocked as he denied it. She also told Eijaz and Pavtra about Rubina’s complaint to Bigg Boss on Salman. “Ye itna zor zor se roi hai aur issue banaya tha. Mere pati ko saaaman kaise kaha. Wo banda, inka pati inki insecurity se nahi dikhta.” She also told Eijaz and Pavitra they should be together.

Follow @htshowbiz for more