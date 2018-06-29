Bigg Boss 2 Tamil, episode 13: Nithya and Balaji’s personal conflict affects the housemates

Nithya and Balaji’s personal misunderstanding spills on to the next day as the women are the masters and men their slaves. Nithya sits down for breakfast and Balaji begins the day with an arrogant attitude. Nithya then dumps the food as it was too spicy for her, but Mahat loses his temper as wasting food is not okay. Nithya, however, points out that she does not want the others to eat her leftovers. She tells Daniel that it is not okay for the housemates to target her, especially since Mahat argues with her.

When the slaves sit down for breakfast, Daniel explains to Mahat that he should not get into the personal conflicts of Nithya and Balaji, especially against a woman. He also tells the other housemates how Balaji treats Nithya during the breakfast and says that is is wrong to ill-treat someone while serving food.

Nithya-Balaji issue takes a backseat and Vaishnavi becomes the centre of attraction in the Bigg Boss Tamil house for gossiping and passing incorrect information to others. Yaashika overhears her conversation with Mumtaz, tells Daniel and Sharik how Vaishnavi is lying to Mumtaz about the housemates to make a connection. This leads to the housemates turning against her.

Janani Iyer takes the lead and speaks to Vaishnavi. She explains that housemates are not okay with her speaking about issues that don’t concern her. Yet, she continues to behave the same way and this has Janani, Ramya and Riythika giving up on changing her.

The task for the day is to discuss how each gender is selfish in its own way. The women in the house discuss points like working after marriage, taking care of house and career with no help from men, taking care of the man’s family while giving up on their own and daughters being given father’s name for surname. These points strike a chord with the women in the house.

The men have no valid argument to these points. In fact, Balaji only manages to make even this conversation personal. He addresses only Nithya’s points and tries to make an argument that both genders should sacrifice for the children and women stopping work is for the children’s bright future. Mahat as the judge decides that the women team wins this challenge. The task comes to an end here and so does the episode.

