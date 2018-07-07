Bigg Boss 2 Tamil, episode 20: From Maggi to washing glasses, things getting sillier everyday

It is hard not to compare the second season of reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil, to the first. While the latter is more like a bland dish, the first one was a masaledaar Indian meal. Even the housemates in the current season seem bored with the game, leading to disinterest among audience. With the blatant advertisements about mutual funds, Friday’s episode was a bite fest.

Senrayan and Mahat fought over smelly glasses and the inefficiency of the utensils washing team, while Aishwarya feels like everyone in the cooking team is picking on her. Vaishnavi tries to be the referee in all these arguments and housemates tell her to chill and give the concerned people time to cool down instead of making the issue bigger.

Bigg Boss instructs the housemates to share their feelings about the people that they miss most in the house and to address a short note to one of them, which will be delivered. The episode turned emotional as each of the contestants shared intimate details about their life. As Daniel shared a memory of his late father, housemates teared up and tried comfort him. Both Nithya and Balaji shared a note for their daughter, Poshika. Just as everyone is reeling from sharing such emotional experiences, the housemates receive a surprise from Bigg Boss.

Mumtaz won a secret task on Wednesday and as a result the housemates were treated to a delicious meal. Before the day ended, audience saw housemates gather around chicken cutlets, biriyani and sweets.

