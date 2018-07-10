Bigg Boss 2 Tamil, episode 23: Does sitting in the same bed as a man makes a woman characterless, asks Yaashika

Monday’s episode began with housemates demanding Bigg Boss to reconsider sending Ponnambalam to jail because of medical reasons but there was no response. The housemates ganged up on Yaashika and Aishwarya as if everything was their fault.

Earlier, on Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss Telugu, Ananth Vaidyanathan was given the power to lock one contestant in the jail and he chose Ponnambalam saying that Ponnambalam made disrespectful statements about Yaashika and Aishwarya. Ponnambalam apparently made those comments because Yaashika and Aishwarya sat on the same bed with a man.

This housemates ganging up against them made Aishwarya, Yaashika have a face-off with Ponnambalam. Aishwarya was angry that Ponnambalam asked Kamal Haasan to see what happened a few days ago. She asked him to tell the housemates what happened and he confessed he only saw Yaashika, Aishwarya, Shari and Mahat talking while sitting on the same bed. However, the way Ponnambalam expressed this was as if something happened when they were on the bed. In fact, Ponnambalam also swore at the girls, but when they asked him to repeat what he had said, he said he doesn’t remember.

Yaashika said that if people heard what he had told them, they wouldn’t be supporting him. The loud argument came to an end as lights went out.

The next day, Bigg Boss announces the captain’s task but the housemates took it too lightly. Everyone wanted to ruin the chances of the other members until Janani pointed out that no one will be the captain if they ruined Ramya’s chances too. Then, the housemates came to their senses and supported Ramya. She then became the captain.

This was followed by the nomination. Bigg Boss called housemates in groups of three and four and asked them to nominate one person. Mahat and Aishwarya had to nominate Yaashika as per her request. The other housemates to be nominated are Balaji, Nithya and Ponnambalam.

