Bigg Boss 2 Telugu, episode 17: Geetha and Ganesh cheat in the task, get caught

The housemates in Bigg Boss 2 Telugu house began the day by dancing to a peppy number. Kaushal and Babu bonded over the history of South America and Africa. Kaushal also learned to wash vessels properly from Shyamala and things were normal till Bigg Boss announced the next task for luxury budget.

The housemates are divided into two team - yellow and green - headed by Kaushal and Kireeti respectively. Also, probably for the first time Tejaswi is not in the same team as Samrat and Tanish. But, she works very well together with Kaushal, Deepthi,Sunaina, Roll Rida, Amit and Nandini. The task was to make sugarcane juice and package it in as many bottles as instructed by Bigg Boss and submit for quality check. The two teams were very competitive and this led to the yellow team ending up with less number of stickers. An argument ensued and after the two teams submitted the bottles of juice, both yellow and green teams sat down to discuss the task.

Samrat, however, behaved weirdly which hurts Tejaswi and she burst into tears. Tanish then convinced her that Samrat was only concerned for her. However, Tejaswi said she is considered an anomaly in the house as she reacts immediately, which she doesn’t want Samrat to think as well.

However, Samrat tried to convince her. He said, “You know why I did that, don’t you?” When Tejaswi doesn’t get convinced, the two of them decide to draw a line and apologised for interfering in personal life. Tejaswi then spoke about this to Sunaina and told her that she doesn’t trust people easily and would prefer people tell her immediately if she hurt them instead of reacting like Samrat.

After sometime, the two sat down by themselves and figured out the mess. Samrat said that when liking increases, then you tend to think about and for the person. So Tejaswi apologised and also explained why she got hurt.

The task continued and yellow team and green team are super competitive. Under pressure, Kireeti, Geetha and Ganesh mix water to their juice and try to pass it off. Bhanu caught the water bottles and asked the green team where they came from. The team member denied any knowledge about the same. However, Bigg Boss announced that Geetha and Ganesh cheated and hence the order has been cancelled.

After Bigg Boss announced this, Bhanu is shocked that Geetha and Ganesh cheated on the task and asked why they would do something like this. Geetha, however, didn’t accept this and claimed that yellow team also cheated. This is after Bigg Boss specifically named her. Bhanu starts yelling, and Shyamala asked her, “Even Geetha was overlooking one task, but she never yelled.” To which Bhanu replied, “We never cheated in that task. Did we?”

Bigg Boss finally announced that yellow team has won the task and while they celebrated, Geetha kept repeating that the yellow team cheated and mixed water to the juice to win the game.

