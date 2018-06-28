Bigg Boss 2 Telugu, epsiode 18: Sunaina and Tanish play hide-and-seek at midnight

Bigg Boss Telugu house was chaotic as the housemates continued their task of making and packaging sugarcane juice, with Bigg Boss had adding a twist. The owners of the two teams - yellow and green - Kaushal and Kireeti -- were given Rs 1 lakh each to hire new employees. At the end of the day, the team that had completed the task, had the employee who was given the highest salary and had the highest amount left in the factory would be announced as winners.

Both the teams tried to strategise and infiltrate the other company. Tejaswi and Kaushal planned to manipulate the green team, while Geetha, Kireeti and Tanis tried to manipulate the yellow team. Amid all the strategising, the contestants had to also make 100 bottles of sugarcane juice.

The green team tried to make it look like they were targeting Ganesh to make him the ‘spy’, but it didn’t work.

The first order was not completed by either of the teams, but yellow team won the task by packaging 84 bottles, while green team was only able to finish 72 bottles.

Green team tried to break the spirit of the yellow team by paying Tejaswi Rs 10,000 and brought her over to the green team. After this, the Bigg Boss gave the housemates an order of 75 bottles.

The yellow team won again, but green team also completed the task. Tejaswi not just got Rs 20,000, she also strategised with the yellow team, and earned Rs 71,000 and Kaushal’s yellow team also won the task. Bigg Boss also appreciated all the contestants for participanting equally and allowed them use full points for the luxury budget. Special power are bestowed on Tejaswi and Kaushal, who won the task.

On the sidelines, Tejaswi told both Samrat and Tanish that she doesn’t want to see them being hit by anybody. She said this after seeing Roll Rida pushing Samrat to the floor while fighting for the sugarcane.

Later, Kaushal thanked his team for their hard work. Roll Rida thanked Tejaswi and Kaushal for making them win and the two promised their team that they will use the power to support them in the game further.

Samrat and Tanish relax at the end of the day by swimming in the pool and Sunaina bonds with Tanish who gives her a bracelet. Then at midnight, the two of them play hide-and-seek. Tanish tries to find Sunainaa in her room and the washroom, but she hides next to Tanish’s bed. After roaming around a bit, he finds her and the two talk as the episode concludes.

