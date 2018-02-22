Bigg Boss Kannada set near Bengaluru gutted in fire, no casualties reported

A major fire broke out on Thursday at the Innovative Film City in Bidadi, about 40 km from here, which gutted the sets of reality show Bigg Boss Kannada and melted down a wax museum, police said.

The fire service personnel have doused the blaze. There were no casualties in the incident, Sub-Inspector AV Kumar told IANS.

“The fire is suspected to have broken out at about 3 a.m., and has completely burned down the ‘Bigg Boss Kannada’ set and a wax museum,” Kumar said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, he said.

Goods worth few lakhs of rupees, were estimated to have been destroyed in the fire.

Innovative Film City, situated in Ramanagara district, is an entertainment park and film studio that houses several reality television shows’ sets and museums.

