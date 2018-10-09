Bigg Boss season 12 day 22: Anup Jalota is hurt as Jasleen spends time with Shivashish

The Bigg Boss 12 brought a few unpleasant surprises to the contestants post the weekend. Calling the kalkothri task a complete failure as Sreesanth, Karanvir and Nehha had nominated themselves; Bigg Boss nominated the trio for eliminations.

The show had taken an interesting turn during the weekend as the jodi of Jasleen and Anup Jalota got the least number of votes and faced elimination. However, Bigg Boss had asked one of them to leave the house. As Anup Jalota exited the house, he surprisingly didn’t walk out of the show but was shifted to another chamber from where he could keep an eye on the entire proceedings in the house.

.@anupjalota dekh rahe hain unke Peeth peeche chal rahi sabhi baat, kya hain unke bina #BB12 ke ghar mein haalat? #BiggBoss12 @cpplusglobal pic.twitter.com/OcrEeydvDD — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 8, 2018

The Bhajan singer felt hurt on secretly watching Jasleen bonding with Shivashish. The two not just flirted with each other and ate from the same plate but the businessman even flaunted his chiselled body to woo her.

In order to take a break from the regular routine, Sreesanth, Jasleen and Romil started playing cricket. But this did not go down well with the Bigg Boss who called Romil and asked him to submit the bat and ball as it may harm the Bigg Boss property. Sreesanth later scolded Romil for taking his ball without his permission. The former cricketer even went in the bathroom to vent his anger.

On day 22, Bigg Boss announced the luxury budget task ‘jail break’, which would have a direct impact on the week’s captaincy. According to the rules, the contestants were divided into two groups – prisoners and policemen. The prisoners were supposed to escape the jail on hearing the buzzer while the two policemen were to stop them. The last contestant to escape would be out of the captaincy race. Deepak, being the first one to lose, was declared the supervisor of the task. As the game began, Jasleen, Surbhi, Sourabh, Nehha failed to escape on time and lost their eligibility for the captaincy.

However, the task wasn’t a smooth ride with altercations between Romil and Karanvir over their respective strategies. While Surbhi accused Karanvir of hurting her, Jasleen suffered a fall, mildly hurting herself. Wait and watch to know about who will be the next captain of the house.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 10:10 IST