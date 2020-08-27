Bigg Boss Tamil season 1 winner Aarav Nafeez to marry Raahei on September 6: report

tv

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 15:48 IST

Actor Aarav Nafeez, who was crowned the Bigg Boss Tamil season 1 winner, is all set to marry actor Raahei on September 6, as per latest reports.

Thanks to Bigg Boss, Aarav earned a lot of popularity on the show and became a household name. He was rumoured to be in a relationship with co-star and co-housemate Oviya. However, neither of them ever made their relationship official.

As per India Today’s report, Aarav is all set to marry model-turned-actor Raahei on September 6 in a close-knit affair. Raahei makes her Tamil acting debut via Gautham Menon’s upcoming action-thriller Joshua.

The report further added that Aarav and Raahei have known each other for over a year. They have decided to get married with their parents’ approval. The wedding will be hosted at a plush hotel in Chennai with only friends and families in attendance.

On the career front, Aarav awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil film Raja Bheema, which has been waiting for release for a long time. It is not known whether Raahei has signed any other project as of now. She awaits the release of Joshua, which was supposed to release earlier this year but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

