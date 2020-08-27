e-paper
Ankita Lokhande refutes Rhea Chakraborty’s claim that Sushant Singh Rajput felt ‘claustrophobic’ in flights with this video

Ankita Lokhande has refuted Rhea Chakraborty’s comment that Sushant Singh Rajput felt claustrophobic in flights and took medicines for it. Watch the video shared by her.

bollywood Updated: Aug 27, 2020 12:58 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ankita Lokhande shared a video of Sushant Singh Rajput in a flight simulator.
Ankita Lokhande shared a video of Sushant Singh Rajput in a flight simulator.
         

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, actor Ankita Lokhande, has shared a video of him in a flight simulator. “Dream. Is this #claustrophobia ? u always wanted to fly and u did it,” she wrote in her caption.

Ankita’s video, which was shared on her Instagram page, seems to be a response to actor Rhea Chakraborty’s claims in an interview with India Today, in which she said that Sushant felt ‘claustrophobia’ in flights and took medicines for it.

Sharing details about their Europe trip last year, Rhea said, “Europe ke trip jaane wale din Sushant ne mujhe bola ki usko flight mein baithne se bohot claustrophobia hai aur uske liye woh ek dawai leta hai jiska naam hai Modafinil. Uske paas woh dawai humesha rehti thi aur flight pe jaane se pehle usne woh dawai khud hi le li (The day we were to leave for our Europe trip, Sushant told me that he feels very claustrophobic on flights and he takes a medicine for it called Modafinil. He always had that medicine with him and before getting on the flight, he took it himself). He didn’t even have to get a prescription because unke paas already woh dawai thi (he already had that medicine with him).”

 

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s father calls Rhea Chakraborty a ‘murderer’: ‘She was giving poison to my son’

Incidentally, in September 2019, Sushant had shared a handwritten list of his 50 dreams, which included learning how to fly a plane.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti slammed Rhea for ‘giving interviews and doing publicity stunts’ and demanded that she be arrested immediately. Sushant’s father, KK Singh, shared a video in which he called Rhea a ‘murderer’ and accused her of poisoning the late actor.

Sushant died on June 14. His family has filed an abetment to suicide case against Rhea, accusing her of using him to further her career in Bollywood and misappropriating his funds. She has denied the allegations.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

