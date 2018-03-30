Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover reveal actor Ayaz Khan’s married now, introduce his wife. See pic

Dil Mill Gaye star Ayaz Khan recently tied the knot with Amish and the happy news was shared by Ayaz’s co-star in the soap, Karan Singh Grover and his wife Bipasha Basu. Bipasha took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable boomerang of the newlyweds and captioned it, “Introducing Mrs. Amish Ayaz Khan. Sweetest couple ever. #newlyweds @ayazkhan701 you are such a lucky guy.”

Karan also posted a picture of the newly married couple and wrote, “Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Khan! #cutestnewlyweds.”

Ayaz became popular among audience for his role of Dr Shubhankar in the medical drama, Dil Mill Gaye. He was also seen in Parichay, Punar Vivah and quite recently in the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as well.

See | Ayaz Khan and his wife Amish

The actor was previously dating his Parichay co-star Arti Singh, and the two were in a relationship for three years. Now , after the breakup they have stayed friends and are seen hanging out often with Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha.

Other than television soaps, Ayaz has also worked in a few short films and has launched his own YouTube channel. While Karan and Bipasha did announce to the world about Ayaz’s wedding, the actor himself has not made any comments or shared anything regarding the same on his social media pages or otherwise.

Here’s wishing the couple a great life ahead.

