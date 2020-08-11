‘Can’t stop thinking what happened to Sushant Singh Rajput,’ says friend Arjun Bijlani as he demands punishment for ‘real culprits’

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 08:33 IST

Television actor Arjun Bijlani has shared a picture of himself with folded hands and closed eyes, and said that he cannot get the thoughts of his friend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, out of his mind. He prayed that the ‘real culprits’ would be punished. “Can’t stop thinking what happened to Sushant. God pl punish the real culprits,” he captioned the photo posted on Twitter.

Can’t stop thinking what happened to Sushant. God pl punish the real culprits.. pic.twitter.com/0U607qmrDx — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) August 10, 2020

Arjun also joined scores of celebrities who have turned ‘warriors for SSR’. Sharing a picture with Sushant, he wrote on Instagram, “#warriorsforssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput.” Earlier, actors including Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, Rashami Desai, Ravi Dubey, Kamya Panjabi and Rohan Mehra joined the ‘warriors for SSR’ movement.

Last week, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a black-and-white picture of herself holding a placard, which read, “We will WIN!!! Love you bhai… God is with us.” In the caption of her Instagram post, she wrote, “We will get justice... we will find the truth!! #warriors4ssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #godiswithus.”

Arjun has also been sharing posts for Sushant. Last week, he posted a picture of a lit candle and wrote, “We want to know what happened to Sushant..”

Sushant was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14. Last month, his father KK Singh filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others, alleging abetment to suicide and cheating, among other things.

On the day Sushant died, Arjun had shared pictures of his last WhatsApp message to him -- ‘Hope all is well with u’. Arjun said that he sensed that something was amiss and sent Sushant a message to check up on him

“My last msg to him. Kuch toh feel hua tha yaar. Anyways tune ab padh liya hoga yaar. Humari balcony yaad rahegi .. khush reh ab . Hamesha bolta tha history likhoonga. Mujhe pata hai tu ab jahan hai khush hai (I felt something was amiss. Anyway, you must have read my message by now. I will always remember our balcony...hope you are happy now. You always said you would write history. I know you are happy wherever you are)... there is a lot of change that will happen because of you. Chal tc bhai . Like I always said. No rip for u,” he had written on Instagram.

