e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / ‘Can’t stop thinking what happened to Sushant Singh Rajput,’ says friend Arjun Bijlani as he demands punishment for ‘real culprits’

‘Can’t stop thinking what happened to Sushant Singh Rajput,’ says friend Arjun Bijlani as he demands punishment for ‘real culprits’

Arjun Bijlani sought justice for his friend, the late Sushant Singh Rajput, and said that the ‘real culprits’ must be punished.

tv Updated: Aug 11, 2020 08:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arjun Bijlani is seeking justice for his friend, Sushant Singh Rajput.
Arjun Bijlani is seeking justice for his friend, Sushant Singh Rajput.
         

Television actor Arjun Bijlani has shared a picture of himself with folded hands and closed eyes, and said that he cannot get the thoughts of his friend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, out of his mind. He prayed that the ‘real culprits’ would be punished. “Can’t stop thinking what happened to Sushant. God pl punish the real culprits,” he captioned the photo posted on Twitter.

 

Arjun also joined scores of celebrities who have turned ‘warriors for SSR’. Sharing a picture with Sushant, he wrote on Instagram, “#warriorsforssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput.” Earlier, actors including Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, Rashami Desai, Ravi Dubey, Kamya Panjabi and Rohan Mehra joined the ‘warriors for SSR’ movement.

Last week, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a black-and-white picture of herself holding a placard, which read, “We will WIN!!! Love you bhai… God is with us.” In the caption of her Instagram post, she wrote, “We will get justice... we will find the truth!! #warriors4ssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #godiswithus.”

Arjun has also been sharing posts for Sushant. Last week, he posted a picture of a lit candle and wrote, “We want to know what happened to Sushant..”

 

View this post on Instagram

#warriorsforssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput .

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

We want to know what happened to Sushant..

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on

Sushant was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14. Last month, his father KK Singh filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others, alleging abetment to suicide and cheating, among other things.

Also read: Kubbra Sait says ‘your handle has been toxic’ as Kangana Ranaut’s team asks if she wants to ‘please a few’

On the day Sushant died, Arjun had shared pictures of his last WhatsApp message to him -- ‘Hope all is well with u’. Arjun said that he sensed that something was amiss and sent Sushant a message to check up on him

“My last msg to him. Kuch toh feel hua tha yaar. Anyways tune ab padh liya hoga yaar. Humari balcony yaad rahegi .. khush reh ab . Hamesha bolta tha history likhoonga. Mujhe pata hai tu ab jahan hai khush hai (I felt something was amiss. Anyway, you must have read my message by now. I will always remember our balcony...hope you are happy now. You always said you would write history. I know you are happy wherever you are)... there is a lot of change that will happen because of you. Chal tc bhai . Like I always said. No rip for u,” he had written on Instagram.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Supreme Court to hear 6 BSP MLAs’ transfer plea today
Supreme Court to hear 6 BSP MLAs’ transfer plea today
The many rebellions of Congress leaders
The many rebellions of Congress leaders
Centre should take steps to undo economic disruption: Manmohan Singh
Centre should take steps to undo economic disruption: Manmohan Singh
Bihar polls will be held on time, says Election Commission
Bihar polls will be held on time, says Election Commission
Infant dies in ambulance in Odisha, couple claims driver took long lunch break
Infant dies in ambulance in Odisha, couple claims driver took long lunch break
Lebanon prez Aoun was warned in July about explosives at port: Report
Lebanon prez Aoun was warned in July about explosives at port: Report
White House complex wasn’t breached during shooting incident: US Secret Service
White House complex wasn’t breached during shooting incident: US Secret Service
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In