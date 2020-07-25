Choti Sarrdaarni actor Amal Sehrawat’s father dies of Covid-19: ‘Testing time for me and my family’

tv

Television actor Amal Sehrawat has opened up about losing his father to Covid-19 last month. Taking to Instagram, Amal talked about the ‘testing time’ for his family and him.

“Dear Instagram Family I apologise for not being active and responding to your messages since some days. I lost my Father Mr Raj Bail Singh to Covid 19 last month and my mother also tested positive twice. It has been a testing time for me and my family, but thanks to good memories left by my father thats helping us to sail through. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all my friends , relatives , entire #chotisarrdaarni team for standing by me and my family throughout. My special thanks to entire media for being so sensitive and co operative about it. I request everyone not to panic rather understand Covid 19 and follow all the instructions to prevent it .If any symptoms surface please contact doctor immediately. Loads of love to everyone , see you soon,” he wrote in his post.

In an interview with The Times of India, Amal said, “My father didn’t have any symptoms, we took him to the hospital for some other problem. But when they tested him for COVID-19, the reports came out positive. After that, I saw him once for a brief period. He was in the ICU all this while and finally succumbed to cardiac arrest last month. It’s a void that can never be filled, but he has left us with a lot of good memories and that’s helping us to sail through this tough time.”

Amal also lauded the strength of his mother through the ordeal. “This is an extremely unpredictable virus, my father couldn’t survive whereas my mother, despite being diabetic, got through it. She’s fine now, physically as well as mentally. My father always called her the Iron Lady of our house and he was right.”

Amal is known for his roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Choti Sarrdaarni and other television soaps. He plays Jagjeet “Jagga” Singh Dhillon on Choti Sarrdaarni .

