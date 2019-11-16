Clive Owen to play Bill Clinton in Impeachment: American Crime Story

tv

Actor Clive Owen will star as Bill Clinton in Impeachment: American Crime Story, the third season of FX’s acclaimed limited series franchise. The season will focus on the impeachment scandal that surrounded Clinton during his presidency due to his affair with Monica Lewinsky, reported Entertainment Weekly.

It is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s bestselling book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. The cast also includes Sarah Paulson, who will play Linda Tripp and Annaleigh Ashford, who will play Paula Jones.

Lewinsky is attached as a producer. Sarah Burgess has penned the season, with Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall and Paulson executive producing. Bernie Feldstein will play Lewinsky and will produce the show with Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan are also producing.

Filming on the show, from Fox 21 Television Studios/FX Production, is set to begin in March.

